Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City is one of 16 Ochsner facilities and partners to receive A grades in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. The hospitals were recognized for for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The full list of hospital ratings was released today and can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO