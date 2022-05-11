Carol Vulchard – Service 5/12/22 10 a.m.

Geraldine “Gerry” Donnelly of Herculaneum, passed away Tuesday, May 10th, she was 82 years old. Visitation for Gerry Donnelly will be Saturday (5/14) from 10 until the time of funeral services at 1 at First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely. Burial in the Herculaneum Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Glennon Lee Pinson of DeSoto passed away Monday (5/9), he was 92 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (5/14) morning at 10 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home. Burial in the Calvary Cemetery in DeSoto. Visitation will be this Friday (5/13) evening from 5 until 8 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral...
Judith Green Maze of Crystal City, passed away May 8th, she was 82 years old. Memorial services to be planned at-a-later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Edward Scott of Laurie died Tuesday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Edward Scott is Saturday from 11 until 2 at the C.Z. Boyer &...
Brenda French of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 74. A memorial service will be held Friday morning at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at 2:15 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Brenda French is Friday morning from 9 until 11...
April Dawn Newberry of St. Louis, formerly of Crystal City, passed away May 7th at the age of 50. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday morning, May 21st, from 10 until Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Denise Batchelor of Perrryville died Monday at the age of 59. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Home Cemetery. Visitation for Denise Batchelor is Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford and Young...
Glenn “Speed” Johnson of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. Services will be Saturday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment is at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Glenn “Speed” Johnson is Friday evening after 5 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
(Farmington) The manhunt is over for a criminal suspect who allegedly opened fire Monday on Ste. Genevieve County deputies. The deputies were responding to a homeowner who reported the suspect had broke into her home off Highway 32. When deputies arrived, the suspect began shooting a firearm towards the deputies.
(Bonne Terre) North County Senior Asher Stevens signed his national letter of intent to play Tennis at the NAIA level for William Woods University in Fulton. Stevens says that being an Owl just seemed like the right fit. Stevens looks like a veteran on the court, but he’s actually only...
(Bonne Terre) A Bonne Terre man was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic accident on Highway 67 in Jefferson County that also injured two other people from St. Francois County. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us what happened. 61 year old Robert Davidson of Bonne...
(Potosi) The Potosi Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas Friday night. This year’s top student is Tyler Akers. He shares an interesting story from a while back that actually got him thinking about the possibility of becoming the valedictorian. Two students tied for second in class rankings, so...
(Arnold) The Rock Community Fire Protection District was called to a fire early Monday morning. Rock PIER Officer Stephanie Jackson says the call came in around 5 o’clock in the morning and the fire broke out at a storage building located off Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold. Jackson says a...
(Ste. Genevieve) The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the suspect involved in a manhunt this week. Major Jason Schott is the chief deputy with the sheriff’s department. He says the suspect has been identified as 47 year old Bobby Lee Stevens Junior. Schott...
(Park Hills) It was a beautiful day in Park Hills for the M-Triple-A Conference Special Olympics after being postponed on May 5th because of bad weather. The competition was fierce but friendly. That’s Major Jason Schott with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, handing out medals to the winners Thursday....
(Jefferson County) A car crash on northbound Route ‘Y’ south of Stonehouse Road in Jefferson County Thursday evening sent a 51-year-old woman to the hospital. Carmen Tweedy of Grubville was driving in a Chevy Express when she was struck in the rear causing her moderate injuries. Tweedy was taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment after the crash at around 7:35 Thursday evening.
(Cape Girardeau) A southeast Missouri deputy has exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says the incident started as a traffic stop on I-55. KFVS reports the deputy wasn’t hurt and the suspect was taken to an area hospital with...
