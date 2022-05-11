Carol Vulchard – Service 5/12/22 10 a.m.

Geraldine “Gerry” Donnelly of Herculaneum, passed away Tuesday, May 10th, she was 82 years old. Visitation for Gerry Donnelly will be Saturday (5/14) from 10 until the time of funeral services at 1 at First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely. Burial in the Herculaneum Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.

HERCULANEUM, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO