North Alabama has a historical treasure up on Monte Sano Mountain that’s been open to the public for more than 60 years and was once the personal home of physician and Huntsville native, Dr. William Burritt. After his passing, he left the property to the City, making it Huntsville’s first museum. Today, Burritt on the Mountain is a period teaching museum with 19th century structures, a replica Rosenwald Schoolhouse and the Burritt Mansion along with buildings that hold its welcome center and gift shop, classrooms, covered pavilions and special events space.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO