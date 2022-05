When did America’s highest court go full Fox News? I’d say it was the moment the Supreme Court refused to block Texas S.B. 8, a state law that prohibits most abortions. It instantly became clear that this 6–3 conservative Court was emboldened and would do what former President Donald Trump suggested it would do: overturn Roe v. Wade. “Roe was already gone the moment the Supreme Court refused to intervene in S.B. 8,” Handbook for a Post-Roe America author Robin Marty told me. “When they stayed silent and let Texas ban almost every abortion in the state—and way before the point of viability—Roe was officially over even without a ruling coming down.” And we now know, with almost 100 percent certainty, that the actual ruling will be handed down in the coming months.

