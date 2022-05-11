ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Retired engineer pitches for senior recreational team

By SKIP VAUGHN Rocket editor skip.vaughn@theredstonerocket.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Byrd has played sports most of her life and this is her first year in the senior softball recreational league. Byrd worked as an engineer for the Space and Missile Defense Command when she retired in 2013 after 25 years of service. Now she pitches for the blue...

KTBS

Former Arizona PG Justin Coleman accepts coaching role at Tennessee

The next chapter in Justin Coleman's coaching career will be in Knoxville, Tennessee. The former Arizona Wildcats point guard accepted an assistant director of player development role on Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee. Ex-Arizona assistant Justin Gainey is the Volunteers' associate head coach. Coleman, who averaged 8.9 points and 3.8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Baseball Bashes way to District Final

The Tullahoma Wildcats hit four solo home runs in the first two innings as led by a trio of seniors they jump out in front of Lawrence County early and never look back in an 8-1 win in the losers bracket final of the district 8-3A tournament Tuesday afternoon at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville. The win also qualifies Tullahoma for the Region 4-3A Tournament next week.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WAFF

State Champions crowned at AHSAA golf Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was no real surprise that high school golf powerhouse UMS-Wright of Mobile won its 26th. AHSAA state boys’ golf championship Tuesday claiming the Class 5A crown. It was no shock that Mountain Brook’s boys claimed their 11thtitle with the 2022 Class 6A state title.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Recruiting brigade honors Hazel Green state champion girls

One of the biggest challenges in Army recruiting is developing missions on how to engage with local communities. But if you look more in depth, the Army recruiting’s biggest issue is creating a presence among children who make up those communities. Just look at the numbers – 50% of...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

State Track Meet- One Local State Champion

GULF SHORES- With an array of talent scattered across the four local high school track teams, high expectations were the talk among those programs heading into the AHSAA’s 98th State Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Gulf Shores for Classes 4-7A. Included in the bevy of schools participating were Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman in Class 7A and Madison Academy in Class 4A.
GULF SHORES, AL
WAFF

39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on May 14

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The 39th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place on May 14 at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market. The event is hosted by the Madison County Commission and children ages 5-15 are invited to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided for every child during registration and there is no registration fee.
NEW MARKET, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Kelby Collins announces top 5

Kelby Collins announced his top five schools Tuesday via Twitter. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and South Carolina in his top five. The Crimson Tide have hosted Collins multiple since being included in his top eight.
GARDENDALE, AL
Softball
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DL Tim Kennan III is preparing to become impactful in year two

Alabama’s defensive tackle/nose guard position is one that fans are excited to watch in the fall. Freddie Roach, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, returns DJ Dale, Jamil Burroughs, and Jah-Marien Latham to the position. Alabama recruited Jaheim Oatis in the 2022 class, and he performed well in spring practice. Tim Kennan III, a Birmingham native, is another young name to watch in preseason camp. He redshirted his freshman season in 2021, but the former four-star has transformed his body. Kennan dropped significant weight, and he excelled throughout spring practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
theredstonerocket.com

Association presents JROTC leadership awards

Outstanding JROTC cadets at local schools were honored at the retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell Leadership Awards dinner April 30 at The Summit. Littrell was a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War. The awards were presented by the Sergeants Major Association. Gary Littrell Leadership Award recipients included:
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE

