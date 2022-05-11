ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Police ID body pulled from water in Narragansett; death deemed accidental

By Sarah Doiron, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Cranston man’s body was pulled from the water at the Port of Galilee Wednesday morning.

The Narragansett Police Department reports that, around 8:30 a.m., a fishing crew returning to port discovered the body as they were pulling their boat into its slip.

Police later identified the man as 64-year-old Steven Andrews, and his death has been deemed accidental based on surveillance footage from the port.

Andrews, according to police, was last seen walking along the pier at Galilee Tuesday night.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

