Police ID body pulled from water in Narragansett; death deemed accidental

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Cranston man’s body was pulled from the water at the Port of Galilee Wednesday morning.

The Narragansett Police Department reports that, around 8:30 a.m., a fishing crew returning to port discovered the body as they were pulling their boat into its slip.

Police later identified the man as 64-year-old Steven Andrews, and his death has been deemed accidental based on surveillance footage from the port.

Andrews, according to police, was last seen walking along the pier at Galilee Tuesday night.

