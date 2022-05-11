Police find drunk driver passed out in forklift he used to free his truck from a ditch

On Monday night, a Wisconsin man was found asleep and intoxicated inside a forklift that he was allegedly attempting to use to free his truck stuck in a ditch nearby, police reported.

Rock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on Monday at 11:12 p.m. after a person drove by a white truck stuck in the ditch, according to a press release .

The truck belonged to 62-year-old Vernon Schmuck Jr., and when police arrived, they found the truck on the roadside with signs it had been stuck, the press release said.

Schmuck was located in the vicinity, asleep in a forklift.

“[Schmuck] was awoken and it was determined he had been operating the truck just prior,” the release said, adding that he “had utilized the forklift in attempt to free the truck from the ditch.”

Police reported that Schmuck displayed signs of impairment, and after an investigation, he was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

This wasn’t the first time Schmuck had been charged with an OWI, as police found he had four prior convictions on his record, meaning his fifth is now a felony.

Schmuck is currently awaiting trial and is being held in a Rock County Jail.