NOPD investigates a hit and run fatality on Chef Menteur

The NOPD is investigating a Fatality Crash on Chef Menteur Hwy and Downman Road.

The initial call to police was made at 11:41 p.m. NOPD officers were also alerted by a witness who noticed an unknown man suffering from injuries on Chef Menteur Hwy.

When NOPD arrived on the scene they found a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. New Orleans EMS pronounced the male victim dead on the scene. Police are still gathering evidence in the investigation.