Drug Task Force finds cocaine, marijuana, cash, handguns; 3 arrested

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force seized more than 32 grams of cocaine, more than a pound of marijuana and more than $28,000 from a Richmond residence.

Three Richmond men were arrested during Monday's execution of arrest and search warrants.

Joshua H. Wooten, 36, was arrested on a warrant issued after a petition to revoke probation was filed against him, according to a news release. He was preliminarily charged with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor dealing marijuana.

Trey William Seifer, 23, was preliminarily charged with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor dealing marijuana, the release said.

Jordan Koby Andrew Blair, 18, was preliminarily charged with misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance, according to the release.

All three met their bonds and were released Monday from the Wayne County Jail, according to jail records.

The arrests occurred when Drug Task Force officers, the SWAT team and first-shift Richmond Police Department patrol officers executed the arrest warrant on Wooten at his residence in the 700 block of South Eighth Street, the release said.

A Drug Task Force investigation focused on Wooten and Seifer at the residence enabled officers to receive the search warrant, according to the release. During the search, officers found 32.40 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $6,480 and 558.25 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $11,200.

They also located two loaded handguns, an electronic money counter, a large digital scale and $28,007 cash.

Wooten is accused of violating his probation in a 2013 case where he was convicted of aggravated battery and received during February 2016 a 20-year sentence with five years suspended to probation. He was charged during April with Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Wooten has Superior Court 1 initial hearings scheduled May 16 for the petition to revoke probation and May 18 for the firearm charge.

In addition to the aggravated battery conviction, Wooten has previous felony convictions for dealing a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, plus two misdemeanor battery convictions and one misdemeanor disorderly conduct conviction.

Seifer has previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal mischief, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Blair was arrested April 25 and formally charged Monday with Level 3 felony possession of cocaine. The Level 3 felony reflects that more than 28 grams of cocaine were involved.

He was free on a $15,000 bond from that arrest.

A Level 2 felony carries a 17½-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. A Level 3 felony's advisory sentence is nine years with a range of three to 16 years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force finds cocaine, marijuana, cash, handguns; 3 arrested