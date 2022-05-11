ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavored tobacco ban dies in Senate committee

By Erika Gonzalez
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The push to end the sales of flavored tobacco products in Colorado ran into a dead end on Tuesday.

After passing in the House , the Senate Appropriations Committee voted the bill down on a 5-2 vote. The news sparked both relief and frustration among those who closely watched the bill’s progress.

Among them was Michele Ames. The local mom is with the Flavors Hook Kids Colorado. The group describes itself as a campaign of dozens of organizations and individuals committed to protecting children by stopping the sale of flavored nicotine products and tobacco.

They fully backed HB22-1064.

“We believe this is the right solution,” Ames said.

Flavored tobacco products banned in Denver beginning mid-2023

Despite the governor publicly stating his lack of support for the bill, they also fully expected it could pass in this legislative session.

“We wish they had stood with us,” Ames said.

Also watching the bill’s track was Phillip Guerin, owner of the local vape shop Mixed Up Creations.

“Everyone wants to find a solution, because there is a problem: It’s called youth vaping. This bill was not the solution,” Guerin said.

In December, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a similar measure. At the time Hancock said the bill would hurt businesses while kids find other means to secure the product.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s office did not wish to comment on Tuesday’s vote but has publicly stated he would not support a statewide ban and believes it’s a local issue.

Guerin anticipates the issues of a ban will come up again. Ames said her group will ensure that happens.

“We know that we have to redouble our efforts because we are here for our kids,” Ames said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

