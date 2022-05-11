ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man to serve life sentence in state prison for 2018 fatal shooting of his wife

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
 1 day ago

A Naples man found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of his wife will serve a life sentence in prison.

Raymond Colon, 55, was sentenced Tuesday. A jury found him guilty in April after 30 minutes of deliberation the evening of April 21, concluding a nine-day trial in Collier County.

Colon was indicted by a Collier County Grand Jury on March 26, 2019 . The charge of

first-degree murder can only be brought forth via Grand Jury Indictment.

The killing happened Dec. 9, 2018, when dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman, later identified as Colon's wife, Victoria Colon.

"He has a gun, he has a gun, he's going to kill me... he just shot me," the woman said in the 911 call, according to the State Attorney's Office.

An additional 911 call came in about a man, later identified as Colon, walking down a driveway, holding a gun and getting into a white SUV.

When Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, a white SUV pulled up behind the patrol car, in front of the residence, according to the release.

A neighbor identified the driver as Colon and deputies took him into custody.

Victoria Colon was on the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where officials pronounced her dead.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man to serve life sentence in state prison for 2018 fatal shooting of his wife

