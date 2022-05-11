ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Worker's body found after 5-alarm fire at NJ waste management facility

By Brian Brant, Samantha Liebman
 1 day ago

ELIZABETH, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A worker's body has been found after a fire-alarm fire tore through a waste management facility in Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The body is suspected to be an employee, according to a representative for the city's mayor's office, "because that was the only individual who was unaccounted for."

Firefighters worked for hours to finally bring the blaze under control, after thick black smoke was seen for miles and fumes blanketed the area and forced evacuations.

Juliet, who lives nearby, told 1010 WINS' Samantha Liebman that on a "bad day," the facility smells "horrific."

"With the fire, I bet whatever smoke that was is not going to help us at all," she added.

Others note it's not the facility's first blaze.

Keith Owens, who lives across the street, said it caught on fire last year, but "not as big as this one."

According to the mayor's office, a partial roof collapse kept firefighters from going inside.

A medical examiner was investigating at the scene, officials added Wednesday.

The victim's identity has not been made aware at this time.

Public Safety
