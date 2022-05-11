ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

School bus, dump truck crash head-on in NC, 15 students hurt: officials

By Mike Andrews, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsnLl_0faOm4vx00

Editor’s Note: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools initially reported that 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They have since clarified that information and now say 15 students were on the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) — A school bus carrying students was involved in a head-on crash in North Carolina on Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus, which was headed to South Mecklenburg High School, crashed head-on with a dump truck in south Charlotte.

The bus was carrying 15 students. Fourteen of them were taken to the hospital with injuries. One student refused to be transported, according to CMS.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. None of the students’ injuries were life-threatening.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

Emergency officials reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Portion of Park South Dr. closed after crash downs utility lines

Total hospital transport breakdown:

  • One student refused to be taken to the hospital
  • Two adults were transported to CMC Main in Uptown Charlotte
  • Eight students were transported to CMC Main
  • Six students were transported to Novant Presbyterian

Atrium Health officials said that none of the students or adult patients had been discharged from CMC Main or the Levine Children’s Hospital as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deadly shooting near Statesville businesses

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Salisbury suspects flee traffic stop, crash into pole in Charlotte, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people suspected of breaking into vehicles in Salisbury Thursday morning sped away from a traffic stop before eventually crashing into a pole in Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was carrying suspects who were reportedly observed breaking […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Police investigate accidental fatal shooting in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville on Thursday. According to Statesville Police, the shooting happened on East Front Street. The preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was accidental. According to police, two elderly friends were together in an apartment in the...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Wjzy#Cms#Cmc Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCNC

Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A multi-car crash is causing major delays on southbound Interstate 77 near Troutman in Iredell County. Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles near Exit 42 at Charlotte Highway around 6:45 a.m. Iredell County officials reported multiple injuries related to the crash. NCDOT reported that all lanes of I-77 were back open around 7:40 a.m.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Plane crashes at Owensboro Airport

UPDATE: Airport officials say the FAA will be investigating what caused the plane to go down. Other planes are able to fly as normal. OWENBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew is on its way to the scene of a plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police ID 29-year-old as man killed in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on May 8 near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Paige Jr. suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes portion of I-77 South in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 77 in Iredell County Thursday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 42 near Troutman. One of two lanes is closed near Exit 42...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Facing Multiple Charges After ‘Serious’ Gastonia Crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Bessemer City woman is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded to Highway 321 near Roechling Street around 2 p.m. after a...
GASTONIA, NC
triwnews.com

Matthew Slover – Union County Sheriffs Office

WAXHAW, NC – Matthew Slover is a Deputy Sheriff with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with the sheriff’s office for the past three and a half years and prior to that began his police career in Matthews. Deputy Slover spoke highly of working for the Union County Sheriff’s Office saying that he likes the freedom of working for them and the affable working environment in which they have established. They are very trusting of your discretion and you do not feel like you are being micromanaged.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy