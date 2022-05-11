ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Season 4: Julia Garner Reveals Her Character ‘Told’ Her in Meditation About Finale Fate

By Samantha Whidden
 1 day ago
Following the release of the second half of “Ozark’s” fourth and final season, Julia Garner is opening up about what her character “told” her in meditation about her fate in the Netflix series finale.

“She told me she was afraid to die,” Julia Garner stated to Time Magazine about what her “Ozark” character, Ruth, told her. “Which was very weird. Because Ruth is never afraid to die. Ruth thinks she can handle anything.”

However, while speaking to “Ozark” producer Chris Mundy, Garner asked if her character was going to die. “He’s like, ‘How did you know?’ Honestly, I told him, ‘I didn’t know. But Ruth knew that she wasn’t going to be an old lady.’”

When asked how she’s feeling now that fans have learned Ruth’s fate, Garner replied that it’s really bittersweet. “From an artistic point of view, I feel like ending on a high note like this is probably the smartest move. You don’t ever want to be the last person leaving the party.”

Garner then stated that personally, and maybe selfishly, she could have kept doing the Netflix series until she was 70-year-old. “I know that every actor promoting their project always says, ‘It was like a family.’ But this was actually a family. Jason [Bateman], Laura [Linney], and everybody on the show is so talented and respects each other artistically and personally. It was a dream. It was such a personal experience.”

Garner went on to add that the show makes it harder in some ways to be on other sets. “Because I have this sort of ‘Ozark’ standard in a way.”

Julia Garner Reveals What the Hardest Part of Saying Goodbye to Her ‘Ozark’ Character

While continuing to speak to Time, Julia Garner shared what was really the hardest part of saying goodbye to her “Ozark” character. “It almost feels like a part of me has died in a way,” Garner stated. “Ruth gave me so much. Not only as an actor but also as a person.”

Garner further explained that her “Ozark” character gave her a sense of confidence that she didn’t have before the series. “She gave me that. It’s weird because in the middle of filming, I have more in common with my character than with myself. I’ll wonder, ‘Why am I feeling like this?’ And I’ll think about it and go, ‘Oh, because my character is feeling that way.’”

In regards to Ruth’s final scene, Garner admitted that it felt like she, herself, was actually dying. “My death was also the last scene of ‘Ozark.’ I think the last shot we did was me on the ground. I really do think Ruth died when Wyatt died. I think her body was just here. She wasn’t going to voluntarily quit life. But I think she was so dead inside that if, given an opportunity to die, she wouldn’t say no.”

