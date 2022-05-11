ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Train derailment on Arkansas River bridge causes traffic delays in Van Buren

By Catherine Nolte, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLqkz_0faOlsVT00

A train derailed Wednesday on the Sebastian County side of the Arkansas River on the railroad bridge leading into Van Buren.

Vehicles are being diverted in the areas around State Highway 59, causing traffic delays.

According to the Crawford County Emergency Communications Center Facebook page, State Highway 59 from Main Street to Cane Hill is impassable. North 3rd Street is blocked entirely.

One of three engines derailed on the bridge at about 1:30 a.m., said Ron Sparks, chief of railroad police for the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. Eight crossings in Van Buren were blocked. There was some leakage of oil from one of the engines, but due to the river flow, that oil has gone down the river.

It may take a couple of days before they can get the engine off the bridge. Other railroad traffic is being rerouted.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sebastian County, AR
County
Crawford County, AR
City
Van Buren, AR
Van Buren, AR
Cars
Sebastian County, AR
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Local
Arkansas Cars
ozarkradionews.com

Arkansas Man Injured in Airborne Crash South of West Plains

Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Derailment#Communications Center#State Highway 59
KTUL

48-year-old man dead after crash in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

New 7Brew location to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — River Valley residents will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix after 7Brew opens a new location in Fort Smith. The City’s Board of Zoning Adjustment just approved a variance paving the way for 7 Brew Coffee to open in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 7720 Rogers Avenue.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
KX News

Body of missing Fort Yates woman recovered from Missouri River

Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
FORT YATES, ND
KHBS

Missouri man dies during Buffalo River hike

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy