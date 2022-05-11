Train derailment on Arkansas River bridge causes traffic delays in Van Buren

A train derailed Wednesday on the Sebastian County side of the Arkansas River on the railroad bridge leading into Van Buren.

Vehicles are being diverted in the areas around State Highway 59, causing traffic delays.

According to the Crawford County Emergency Communications Center Facebook page, State Highway 59 from Main Street to Cane Hill is impassable. North 3rd Street is blocked entirely.

One of three engines derailed on the bridge at about 1:30 a.m., said Ron Sparks, chief of railroad police for the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. Eight crossings in Van Buren were blocked. There was some leakage of oil from one of the engines, but due to the river flow, that oil has gone down the river.

It may take a couple of days before they can get the engine off the bridge. Other railroad traffic is being rerouted.