STATE GOLF: Bartlesville's Tanner John fires 80; Nowata team 2nd in 2A tourney

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
Through the first two rounds of the OSSAA Class 6A boys state golf tourney, Bartlesville High junior Tanner John moved in the right direction.

After shooting 83 in the opening round Monday morning, he rallied to turn in 80 in the second round later in the day.

John’s score in the 36-hole tourney stood at 163 heading into Tuesday’s final round at the Jimmy Austin Golf Club in Norman.

John is the lone Bruin that qualified for state.

His score of 80 was the 24th best in the second round for the 74-man field.

John was lodged with in the middle at 37th overall.

Nowata

In the Class 2A boys tourney in Cushing (Buffalo Rock Golf course), the Nowata team powered into second place (666) for the opening two rounds.

Latta (632) owned a significant lead in the top spot, followed by Nowata and Turpin (678).

Two Nowata golfers sat in the Top 12 — No. 5 Spencer Bullen (78-78—156) and No. 12 Maddox Bullen (81-79—160).

Rounding out Nowata’s contingent were James Ewers (92-84—176), Jace Thompson (90-97—177) and Skyler Stevens (89-95—184).

