The Secrets to Surviving the Supply Chain Resignation

Paper products, clothing, diapers and food: just a few of the necessities that we as a society rely on, which arrive in vast quantities at shipping ports and airports throughout the world. Now imagine a major earthquake strikes one of these locations, causing immense physical damage and resulting in a cession of operations at the port or airport. Funds for repairs and resumption of operations, from either traditional insurance or government sources, trickle in slowly. This leads to a backlog of ships and planes unable to leave or piling up at other locations, slowing the unloading and transit of goods and cargo to their end destination. The supply chain and economy seize, with individuals unable to attain necessary items, and corporates unable to generate anticipated revenue and effectively run their operations. However, there are insurance solutions, namely parametric insurance, that can help shipping ports and airports manage their financial exposure to earthquakes more efficiently and provide the necessary liquidity to prevent the worst-case scenario from occurring.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO