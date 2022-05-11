ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Man arrested, charged in connection to series of postal robberies in Austin, San Antonio

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A San Antonio man appeared in court before a U.S. Magistrate judge Wednesday after being charged for allegedly robbing U.S. letter carriers and stealing their...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Murder suspect in 1996 California cold case arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The murder suspect in a 1996 cold case out of California is now in jail right here in Austin. Jade Benning, 48, is accused of stabbing Christopher Hervey to death in their apartment. He was 22 and her boyfriend at the time. The U.S. Marshals Service...
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested for forging prescription at Center Pharmacy

On May 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers of the Pleasanton Police Department were called to Center Pharmacy for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, patrol officers were notified that someone was stating to be a doctor from Georgetown and was ordering prescriptions. Due to Center Pharmacy’s vigilant employees, they believed this to be a fake call and began doing research of their own. Center Pharmacy employees were able to locate the actual doctor from Georgetown and he advised the Center Pharmacy employees that he was receiving calls from all over the state of suspects using his identification to call in false prescriptions.
PLEASANTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating two suspicious deaths as murders

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking at two suspicious deaths that both happened within a span of hours on two different parts of town on Wednesday. The first was around 3:30 p.m. on Frontier Valley Drive in southeast Austin. Police found a man in his 30s or 40s in the complex's parking lot shot in the neck. He died at a local hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Lockdown at Luling ISD lifted following family violence incident

LULING, Texas - Luling ISD was reportedly in lockdown earlier this morning because of a family violence incident. According to the Luling Police Department, officers were called to Magnolia Living & Rehabilitation around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. When officers arrived at the nursing home on North Magnolia Avenue in Luling, they found a woman who had been shot.
LULING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Us Postal Service#U S Postal Service
CBS Austin

APD's Chief talks homicide rate, why these deaths are hard to prevent

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police are investigating two homicides that happened within hours of each other Wednesday. In 2021 Austin set a record for homicides and 2022 isn’t proving to be much different. By May 12, 2021, APD had investigated 30 homicides. As of May 12, 2022, the department is investigating homicides 27 and 28.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Motorcycle fatality claims life of Gonzales man

Gonzales resident Nathan “Nate” Thomas, 60, was killed in a motorcycle fatality on U.S. Highway 183 last Monday night, May 2 at about 10:16 p.m. The accident occurred between Lockhart and Luling, per the Caldwell County Sheriff’s office. Thomas’ business partner, Mike Hanson reports that Thomas went home late at night because he was tired and he was concerned about his cats being alone.
GONZALES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Police ID motorcyclist killed in NW Austin crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed last month in a crash in Northwest Austin. It happened Tuesday, April 26, at around 10:35 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Parmer Lane, just south of the intersection with Lakeline Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says 33-year-old Ryan Ford was...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

How a Kid From San Antonio’s South Side Came to Run Hermès

The president and CEO of Hermès Americas wants a chorizo-and-egg taco but is worried about spilling it on his silk tie. It’s a Friday morning in late April, and Robert Chavez has just walked from his hotel in downtown Austin to the luxury brand’s new boutique on South Congress Avenue, passing the Veracruz All Natural taco window along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Reserve residents share similar experience after woman finds man in her bed

SAN ANTONIO — Two former residents of the The Reserve Apartments are speaking out after learning police responded to a man breaking into a woman's apartment on Sunday. In a San Antonio Police Department report, officers said they responded to a call of a Burglary in Progress around 5 a.m. Sunday at The Reserve Apartments off Babcock Road near the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman's death in East Austin being investigated as suspicious

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in East Austin as suspicious. The incident happened on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street overnight. Police say a woman called police saying she found her friend inside her home unresponsive and that there was blood...
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Crash a Stash House, Arrest 6

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 22nd St. The detectives were accompanied by SWAT and K9 units. When executing the search warrant, police discovers a cache of approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Six individuals were in the house when the SAPD arrived and all were arrested for the following: David Gaitan - Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS Austin

Ohio man convicted of illegally possessing a 'ghost' machine gun

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — An Ohio man was convicted of illegally possessing a "ghost" machine gun in federal court. In March 2020, Jesse Carter was arrested on drug trafficking charges and later charged with possessing an unmarked weapon. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he often referred to the AR-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy