Little Rock, AR

AAA: Arkansas sets new records for gas, diesel prices

By Bill Smith
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The recent spike in price at the fuel pump has now broken records for Arkansas drivers.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in the Natural State on Wednesday was up more than 2 cents to $3.99 while the average for diesel fuel climbed slightly as well to $5.30, the highest price ever seen in the state.

The gas price was up 17 cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month and $1.25 from the same day in 2021. For drivers needing diesel fuel, the jump was even greater, with prices up 55 cents in the last month and $2.32 over last year.

While the previous record for diesel fuel was only set just Tuesday, the record for gas had stood since July of 2008. Across the country, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.40, up $1.42 from last year.

Arkansas gas prices a penny away from all-time high

Nick Chabarria with AAA noted that volatility in international crude oil markets is believed to be to the main driver of price increases, adding that the supply concerns tied to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as seasonal increases in demand are pushing crude oil prices over $100 per barrel.

“Volatility in the global oil market has set the stage for rollercoaster pump prices to start the summer driving season,” Chabarria said. “While there is no magic wand to wave to increase a vehicle’s fuel economy, drivers should look for ways to increase their miles per gallon like regular vehicle maintenance and defensive driving habits.”

Drivers around Dallas County are paying the highest prices for gas in Arkansas, at $4.30 per gallon, while Logan County has the lowest average price at $3.83.

US inflation slowed in April from 40-year high; hit 8.3%

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are feeling the biggest pain at the pump, with an average price for regular gas of $4. Drivers in the Little Rock area and in Hot Springs are seeing an average price of $3.95.

To see the latest fuel prices near use, head to our Gas Tracker page .

