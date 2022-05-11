ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Recovering Faster Than Expected

RealGM
 1 day ago

Eloy Jimenez, who was expected to be out six to eight weeks after...

baseball.realgm.com

numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
WGN News

White Sox shake off terrible Monday loss quickly

CHICAGO – Not only was it the worst loss of the season, but it’s one that could be remembered for a little bit. It’s not often that a team blows a six-run lead in the ninth inning, especially one that had been enjoying a great stretch of bullpen pitching. But that’s what the White Sox […]
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Yency Almonte Called Up, Ryan Pepiot Optioned To Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up Yency Almonte and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Almonte is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .211 opponents’ batting average over 11 appearances with OKC this season. Almonte’s 14.67 strikeouts per nine innings are the highest he’s ever averaged, and 0.59 walks per nine is a career-best mark as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#White Sox
Central Illinois Proud

Vince Velasquez leads White Sox vs. Guardians

Chicago White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez credits a stronger mental approach for a recent run of success that includes wins in two straight starts. Velasquez finds he’s better able to remain in the present, a trait he’ll aim to channel Wednesday afternoon as the White Sox try for a series victory against the visiting Cleveland Indians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
theScore

Guardians-White Sox postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, the White Sox announced. MLB "will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available," the White Sox said. Guardians manager Terry Francona is among those who tested...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

Padres beat Cubs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres' day began with news that manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery and ended with a thrilling win against the Chicago Cubs.Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and left fielder Jurickson Profar caught Frank Schwindel's bases-loaded drive at the wall to seal a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.Closer Taylor Rogers allowed Ian Happ's RBI single with two outs in the ninth and loaded the bases before retiring Schwindel for his 12 save in 13 chances."These are the days you go through and thankfully we had an extra insurance run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Former Cub Anthony Rizzo returns to Chicago as Yankees take on White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Cub Anthony Rizzo is back in Chicago with the New York Yankees as they take on the White Sox. The Thursday night game is Rizzo's first back in the city where he made such an indelible mark in nine-plus seasons with the Cubs – in particular during their 2016 World Series championship run. Rizzo was traded from the Cubs to the Cubs in July of last year. The city clearly still means a lot to him, but he is a little thankful that he gets to ease into his return a bit playing at Guaranteed Rate...
CHICAGO, IL

