Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to managing more than 10,000 new construction and renovation projects each year, the sheer volume can be excessive. Not to mention, each project has numerous variations and specifications in permitting requirements, that must undergo the regulatory approval process. Now multiply that by five times and that’s roughly how many abandoned building permits remain logged to date.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO