Chicago, IL

Being Black at UChicago

By Solana Adedokun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters marched in Hyde Park during the #Strike4BlackLives March led by STEM departments at UChicago on June 10, 2020. Courtesy of Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics at UChicago. One of my fondest moments at UChicago was the day my class finally got to walk through Hull Gate, officially welcoming...

Henry Cantor

Is There a Vision of Hyde Park That Works for Everyone?. Like it or not, the University is in Hyde Park, and we should stop seeing ourselves as guests. Casual student-instructor socialization outside the classroom is critical to a fulfilling college experience.
Is There a Vision of Hyde Park That Works for Everyone?

Like it or not, the University is in Hyde Park, and we should stop seeing ourselves as guests. It isn’t unfair to say that students struggle to conceptualize our university’s situated position in Hyde Park. Many articles in The Maroon have lambasted the arrival of new businesses and diagnosed our university as imperious or anarchic, all the while rejecting the conflation of University, student, and Hyde Park interests. The way I see it, these arguments provide skillful consolations to students’ discomfort in a new neighborhood. These articles are built around a sense of false activism, perhaps performing some moral accounting; however, in their defiance and denial of the University’s placement in the neighborhood, these arguments serve only to preclude students from thoughtful participation in our greater community.
Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) – A predominantly Black college in central Illinois named after Abraham Lincoln and founded the year the former president was assassinated will close this week, months after a cyberattack that compounded enrollment struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln College, which saw record enrollment numbers in 2019, said in a news release that […]
Jennifer Rivera

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. Maroon leadership and writers alike must be more thoughtful and sensitive in our reporting in order to repair relationships with communities of color on campus.
Much More Than a "Hogwarts Moment"

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. If there’s one thing UChicago students hate more than the hideous, incongruous architecture of Pick Hall, it's the return of the prospies. “Prospies” (derogatory)—fresh-faced, bright-eyed admitted prospective students, notable for the bright red lanyards dangling out of their pockets and “My Name Is!” stickers plastered on their shirts—inundate campus every spring, extending lines for food and crowding the quad to the inconvenience of current UChicago students rushing to class. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we view prospective students with contempt as they frolic around campus, marveling at the buildings and the gargoyles, completely unaware of what’s yet to come.
Isabella O'Reilly

When professors divulge their own identity and personal experiences with the class, discussions are more fulfilling and offer opportunities for growth.
Luke Contreras

The University of Chicago’s computer science curriculum should continuously adapt to prioritize the instruction of more relevant real-world material. The University’s decision to delay the return to campus was announced far too late. COLUMNS. /. January 11, 2022. /. 7:58 p.m. The opening of a Lululemon is just...
A. Peter Bailey: A master pastor and a master teacher

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The late South African leader, Nelson Mandela was quoted as saying that “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.” Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ, is blessed with that formidable combination. In over forty years as a church leader, he has made huge contributions to the ongoing war for economic, cultural and political justice in this country and in Africa.
This Week In Black History May 11 – 17, 2022

1933—Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is born Eugene Walcott on this day in the Bronx, N.Y. He was raised by his St. Kitts-born mother in Roxbury, Mass. Prior to joining the Nation of Islam in 1955, Walcott had achieved celebrity status in the Boston area as a Calypso singer, dancer and violinist known as “The Charmer.”
The Rundown: A big problem in Illinois if Roe is overturned

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Hey there! It’s Thursday, and I had no idea Lady Gaga did the song for the new Top Gun movie. And my idiot brain immediately thought, “Can fighter pilots listen to music in the air? Do they come with aux cords?” This heat wave is taking a toll. Here’s what you need to know today.
Austin resident found place to start her dream career

Jemese Marks walked the Wintrust Arena stage earlier this month to receive her associate’s degree. She was one of about 1,400 students who attended City Colleges of Chicago commencement ceremonies at their seven colleges to celebrate their achievements. Marks, an Austin resident, earned her associate in applied science degree...
Free Expression, Freeing Expression

When professors divulge their own identity and personal experiences with the class, discussions are more fulfilling and offer opportunities for growth. I always study on the A-level of the Regenstein Library because on the first day of O-Week, my peer mentor told us about a late night she had there while studying for finals. I sit in the same seat in chemistry every class solely because I recognized the person next to me on the first day. Many of my friends have been shaped by similar experiences and have developed similar habits. As impressionable young people thrust into the new environment of a college campus, we tend to be more influenced by our surroundings than we might expect, which gives our instructors, people in positions of authority, a great deal of power. A professor expressing their views could easily unintentionally force students in their classes to conform to them. That being said, when a teacher shares their identity, class discussions can feel much more intimate and individualized. Sharing personal experiences helps to both further and ground the discussion, resonating more with those who participate. It’s the responsibility of our professors to create a safe, non-judgmental environment so that sharing their identity and personal experiences will encourage discussion and exploration rather than the suppression of creativity.
University Launches Council to Obtain Community Input on Public Safety Decisions

A UCPD car parked on 57th Street, temporarily blocking the traffic and leaving space for rally participants. The University has created the Public Safety Advisory Council to gather community feedback on public safety policies on campus and within the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) extended patrol area, according to an email sent on Friday, May 6, by President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee.
Miki Mukawa

Arts reporter Miki Mukawa reviews Chicago’s newly opened Vietnamese coffee shop, VietFive, and sits down with Tuan Huynh, its founder and owner, to discuss the value of cross-cultural immigrant stories.
HBCU Women's Lacrosse Team Racially Profiled

Delaware State University's women’s lacrosse team was pulled over while returning from Florida last month by cops who had no probable cause and no reason to suspect the team had done anything wrong outside of the fact that most of the team members are Black, according to the team's head coach, Pamella Jenkins.
Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
One on One with 1st District Congressional Candidate Jonathan Jackson

Congressional Candidate for the 1st District, Jonathan Jackson is no stranger to civil service. The third of five children born to social justice advocate, Jacqueline Jackson and Civil Rights leader, Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Jonathan Jackson, and his family have been involved in political service for decades. Jackson leaves the corporate and education sectors seeking to become the next US Congressman representing the State of Illinois.
