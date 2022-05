It is no secret that GM has a high sense of social responsibility and that it also firmly supports the automotive industry in all the countries where it has a presence. To demonstrate its commitment, GM Mexico donated engines and transmissions to the National College of Technical Professional Education (CONALEP) located in the Mexican state of Coahuila to support the technical career students of this school, created by the Mexican government in 1978.

