ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pgh youth programs get a boost from state gun violence-prevention funding

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCJmb_0faOiToT00

The scene of a deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb party in Pittsburgh’s Deutschtown neighborhood ( Pittsburgh City Paper photo).

By Jordana Rosenfeld

PITTSBURGH — While overall crime rates have steadily declined in Pennslyvania and nationwide over the past three decades, a recently released report says the number of firearm-related violent crimes remains “significant.” In Pittsburgh, recent gun violence has consumed local headlines.

So far this year, 40 people have died in gun homicides, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , including 11 people under 20 years old, two of whom died last month after a mass shooting at a party in a North Side Airbnb. This week , 17-year-old Isaiah Dennis Anderson was fatally shot in Allentown.

In late 2021, after reviewing the findings and recommendations of the March 2020 report from the Special Council on Gun Violence, Pa., Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced that more than $11 million worth of grants would go to 20 Allegheny County organizations for gun violence intervention and prevention programs.

While violence intervention programs, such as local grantees South Pittsburgh Peacemakers and the Healthy Village Learning Institute, aim to identify and de-escalate specific conflicts that may lead to violence, prevention programs, especially those targeting young people, tend to take a more holistic approach.

The local groups who received funding took a variety of approaches to providing positive support, as advocates say that both a higher saturation and greater variety of youth programs are needed in the region in order to effectively prevent gun violence.

Pittsburgh City Paper spoke with two local grantees, both of whom are using the state money to create new prevention programs for teens, to discuss their approach to violence prevention and how the programs and their participants continue to weather the dozens of shootings so far this year.

The power of music

There are many factors that contribute to youth violence, but youth development experts agree that young people do better when they have “family support and monitoring; caring adults; positive peer groups; strong sense of self, self-esteem, and future aspirations; and engagement in school and community activities.”

Lori Rue, who describes herself as “a preventionist from way back,” told City Paper in a phone interview that “the more [programming] we have, especially if it’s community-based, the better it is.”

How a Philly man is fighting the city’s gun violence epidemic — one drum line at a time

Rue, the director of development and support services for Legacy Arts Project, said that it’s important to have many different kinds of youth programs, since, “Everyone’s not gonna go to a Boys and Girls Club, everyone’s not gonna be a Boy Scout, everyone’s not going to, you know, want to sit down with a counselor and talk. We just have to have things that appeal to different types of kids.”

Rue played a central role in developing and securing state funding for one of the city’s newest violence prevention programs for teens, Drums Not Guns. It’s an apprenticeship program from Legacy Arts Project, a Black arts organization located in Homewood that’s focused on youth and African-centered programming.

Drums Not Guns offers Black teen boys an opportunity to learn African drumming, a craft that can be “very aggressive and energetic and expressive,” in a community shaped by “best practices for youth development,” according to Rue.

Drumming is a great outlet for both kinetic and creative energy, Rue said, and the programming that frames the drumming focuses on “who they are and where they come from,” with three outcomes in mind: I create, I am, and we connect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yumKC_0faOiToT00

Legacy Arts Projects’ Drums not Guns: Sara Jackson, youth program coordinator, Fode Camara, master drummer, and Royce, youth program coordinator ( Pittsburgh City Paper photo).

“The drumming brings them to the table, it gives them that outlet, but then the youth development component is what is helping to build those behaviors and those attitudes that we want them to take on,” she added. “And, you know, help them come to understand there’s alternatives to violence and to picking up a gun.”

Drums Not Guns also has an apprenticeship component. “One of the things that we are doing in our youth programming is saying, ‘Hey, guess what? Art can be a career. And if you want to explore that, we have some opportunities for you,’” Rue said.

The program’s participants train under Fodé Camara, whom Rue said is one of the few master drummers in the area.

“We’re hoping to build that next generation of drummers that would be here to support the different African-centered art organizations” in Pittsburgh, Rue said.

Their first cohort was a collaboration with Brashear High School, which, Rue said, has a significant number of students who emigrated here from African countries. So far, 46 young men ave gone through the program, Rue added.

Pa. Rep. Evans floats multi-billion dollar plan to fight gun violence in Philadelphia

“They keep showing up because they want to be there,” she said, “not because they have to be there.”

Rue said she’s glad that Drums Not Guns has “something to offer” as communities all over the county grieve incidents of gun violence.

She said Legacy Arts is looking forward to expanding the program this summer, and it’s not too late for Black high school-aged boys to get involved in Drums Not Guns’ summer programming.

Leading by example

Last year’s violence prevention grantees also include the Kingsley Association’s new Teen LEAD program. Teen LEAD, which stands for “leadership, education, assistance, and development,” offers tutoring, homework assistance, health and wellness programming, guest speakers, field trips, and food to participants between 13 and 19 years old, three days a week after school at the Kingsley Association in Larimer.

The stated objective of the program is to “develop a positive self-image in all participants.”

Since its start last summer, 30 teens have participated in the program, Cathryn Calhoun, Teen LEAD’s program coordinator, told City Paper.

Calhoun said Teen LEAD activities also address topics such as mental health, leadership, self-esteem, and health and wellness, and they regularly ask participants for feedback on program content.

This year’s many gun deaths and injuries have been difficult for Teen LEAD and its students, according to Calhoun, but she says Teen LEAD has been able to help participants feel their feelings.

“Gun violence continues to impact both the program and participants,” says Calhoun, adding that some program participants knew those injured and killed in last month’s shooting on the North Side. She says the Teen LEAD program provided space for grieving participants to express themselves.

“During several sessions, they were able to discuss their feelings about the tragedy and were supported by their peers,” she says.

Unfortunately, Calhoun says that fear surrounding the recent uptick in shooting deaths has negatively affected program participation. “Some students are afraid to venture out to different neighborhoods or areas for a fear of gun violence or being in the right place, but at the wrong time,” she says. “Many of the teens have lost friends and they [would] rather stay home where they feel safe.”

She adds that they’re working “on making sure to give students reassurance that they are safe and in a safe environment with people who care for them and want to see them grow.”

What next?

The grants alone “will not stop gun violence,” Wolf administration spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer said.

“Like so many forms of systemic inequality, gun violence disproportionately harms communities of color and marginalized communities. Gov. Wolf believes to truly stop it in its tracks, we need to invest in solutions to the systemic and structural issues that cause ongoing inequity in our society starting with education,” Rementer said.

In addition to supporting community-led efforts to prevent and reduce gun violence, the Special Council on Gun Violence report also recommends improved training and education.

Wolf’s office told City Paperthat he wants to create a “high-quality education system in Pennsylvania with equal access to a quality education for all.”

Rementer said his plans include investing an additional $1.9 billion to secure a better future for all through education, as well as continuing to call on the legislature to pass “commonsense, life-saving legislation.”

At Legacy Arts, Rue said that, in addition to educational programming, she’s excited about the prospect of giving the participants “something fun because I think a lot of these situations are because kids developmentally just don’t have an opportunity to be kids.”

Jordana Rosenfeld is a reporter for Pittsburgh City Paper, where this story first appeared .

The post New Pgh youth programs get a boost from state gun violence-prevention funding appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Homewood North, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Larimer, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Bans off our bodies’ rally planned for Pennsylvania, nationwide

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event organized by Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood Keystone, and Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania will join nationwide efforts to defend abortion access on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Capitol steps. The post ‘Bans off our bodies’ rally planned for Pennsylvania, nationwide appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lawsuit alleges Pittsburgh's inclusionary zoning ordinance is unconstitutional

Just 10 days after Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey signed an inclusionary zoning bill into law, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging it improperly shifts the burden to fund low- and moderate-incoming housing to residential real estate developers. The lawsuit alleges the ordinance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

(Photo provided with release) Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Guns#Youth Development
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's Colfax K-8 closed after covid-19 cases spike

Colfax K-8 in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill will be closed until Friday because of a spike in covid-19 cases, school district officials said. The school closed Tuesday after covid-19 cases exceeded the school’s 5% threshold for closing, disinfecting and masking. As of Monday, there were 33 cases among Colfax...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Steve Malagari, Senator Maria Collett and community leaders today to discuss Gov. Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be visiting Pennsylvania just before the primary elections. Sanders will hold a rally at 1000 Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh to show support for candidate Summer Lee on May 12. Doors to the rally will open at 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime. The Independent Regulatory […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage Recovery Act of 2022.” It would require employers to provide pay stubs to workers, establish new minimum and maximum civil penalties for employers who engage in wage theft and provide grants to organizations and institutions to enhance the enforcement of wage and hour laws.  The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy