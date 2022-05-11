ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

“Suspicious” fire on Tranquility Lane under investigation

bemidjinow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 8900 block of Tranquility Lane on Monday, May 9, around 5 p.m. The release says 22 firefighters were on the Eckles Township scene for about three hours with eight pieces of equipment....

bemidjinow.com

winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Pursuit turns fatal after subject ran into Battle River

The Red Lake Police Department says a 38-year-old Ponemah man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Battle River. According to an announcement, Red Lake officials began a search of the Battle River last night after Delwyn Lee Cloud, Sr., fled from police officers, ran into the river and disappeared from sight.
PONEMAH, MN
winonaradio.com

Attempted Robbery Reported in Downtown Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating an attempted robbery in downtown Winona. Officers were called to the area of 3rd and Center Streets Wednesday afternoon. The reporting party told police a man attempted to take her purse. The woman described the man as between the ages of 50 and 60...
WINONA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Downed power lines a factor in deadly Minnesota crash

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Nearly 30 people are without a place to stay after a massive fire in south Fargo. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 fire crews were called to 605 11th Street South. When they arrived on the scene flames were shooting from the attic of the apartment complex as tenants fled from the building.
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Department of Public Safety recovers body from Battle River

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety began a search in the waters of Battle River last evening, Monday, May 9, 2022, after Delwyn Lee Cloud, Sr., age 38, of Ponemah, fled from police officers. Mr. Cloud ran into Battle River and disappeared from sight. Red Lake Search and Rescue...
PONEMAH, MN
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud. Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter: 5/10-5/11

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Tuesday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 11. Individual requested a search of her house on the 900 block of 30th St. NW. Officers searched the house. Theft, 7:52 p.m.
BEMIDJI, MN
WDIO-TV

Nashwauk teen who survived crash shares message to save lives

Lexi Carroll's life changed in an instant, August 1st, 2019. She was taking her two-year-old nephew, Logan, on a walk, when a driver ran them both over. Logan died, and Lexi suffered severe injuries. But she's powered through the pain, and wants to spread the message about the dangers of...
NASHWAUK, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
740thefan.com

Minnesota State Patrol identifies victims of Monday night fatal crashes

CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
FARGO, ND

