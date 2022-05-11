ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of abuse at Excelsior Springs school

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that an Excelsior Springs School District employee inappropriately disciplined students at Cornerstone Elementary .

The district received a call on April 11 from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division regarding a complaint alleging an employee had restrained and sprayed apple cider vinegar in the mouth of a student, Jaret Tomlinson, deputy superintendent, said in an email.

The district began an investigation in concert with the children’s division, he said.

“The District’s investigation determined that the allegations were unsupported and the District staff member has been restored to full duties,” the district said in a statement released May 2.

The decision to reinstate the employee was made after conferring with the children’s division, Tomlinson said.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department, which had a conflict of interest, asked the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to take over the case on April 13, said Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The initial complaint was brought by the parents of two students from different families against a teacher who allegedly physically assaulted the students, Boyd said.

Since taking over the investigation, parents of two other children at the school have contacted the sheriff’s office about the treatment of their children, she said. The alleged assaults were reported to have taken place over the course of this school year.

This is an open and active investigation with detectives interviewing people involved as recently as Tuesday, Boyd said.

