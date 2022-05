SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Holm had a diabetic ulcer on his foot. It had been there too long. "I've had both my knees replaced. So that knee on that, on the left leg became infected due to the infection in the foot," Holm said, sitting in his Rocklin home. He was in the hospital for nearly a month and in a nursing care facility for another month just to heal.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO