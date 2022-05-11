ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Tech Softball Set to Host Region 19 Tournament as Top Seed

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago
Delaware Technical Community College’s softball team finished the regular season with a 28-2 record and has earned the top seed in this weekend’s NJCAA Region 19 Softball Tournament. Delaware Tech will also host the double elimination tournament on May 13 and 14 at the Georgetown campus. The winner of this tournament will advance to the 2022 NJCAA Division II Softball Tournament in Alabama.

Delaware Tech is the defending NJCAA Region 19 champions and will open the three-team, double elimination tournament at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 against the winner of the 10 a.m. game between second-seeded Lackawanna College and third-seeded Mercer County Community College. In the regular season, Delaware Tech won all four games against Lackawanna College (by scores of 9-2, 8-2, 19-3, and 12-3) and won two games against Mercer County (by scores of 6-4 and 5-2).

The winner of the 1 p.m. game advances to the championship game at 11 a.m. on May 14. The loser will play at 4 p.m. on May 13 in an elimination game.

Delaware Tech’s potent offense is led by freshman third baseman Macey Myers, a Milford High School grad, who is batting .475 with 48 hits, 50 RBI, and 6 home runs. Freshman shortstop Carlin Quinn, a Cape Henlopen High School grad, is right behind with a .480 batting average, 36 hits, and 27 RBI. Freshman infielder Kylie Kruger, a Sussex Central high School grad, is batting .433 with 45 hits and 30 RBI, and freshman outfielder Kandice Schlabach is batting .440 with 37 hits, 33 RBI, and 8 home runs.

Couri Smith, a Laurel High School grad, leads off the lineup and is batting .469 with 45 hits, 20 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. Finally, Logan Walls, a Delmar High School grad, is batting .426 with 40 hits, 25 RBI, and 9 stolen bases.

Pitching is always key, and Delaware Tech boasts the two best pitchers in Region 19. Starter Lauren Smith, of Snow Hill, Md., was 12-1 during the regular season with 62 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA, second best in the region. Carly Collins, a Sussex Central High School grad, was 11-1 during the regular season with 59 strikeouts and a 1.27 ERA, best in the region.

Due to the potential for inclement weather on the first two days of the tournament, please visit dtcc.edu/athletics or follow dtccathletics for potential schedule changes.

Delaware Tech’s softball team is the #1 seed entering this weekend’s NCJAA Region 19 Softball Tournament. Delaware Tech’s first game is Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at Delaware Tech’s Georgetown campus.

Delaware LIVE News

Beebe Specialty Surgical Hospital in Rehoboth ready for first patient

  Damp, chilly weather couldn’t diminish the enthusiasm of the group that gathered Thursday in Beebe Healthcare’s new Specialty Surgical Hospital. Health care leaders, board members and caregivers were on hand to cut the ribbon on the $124 million, four-story hospital, located on the Rehoboth campus just off routes 1 and 24. The hospital will care for its first patient ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Bellefonte, Old New Castle revive festivals celebrating their uniqueness

    Two of Delaware’s unique neighborhoods are bringing back traditional spring festivals. A Day in Old New Castle and the Bellefonte Arts Festival both return Saturday, May 21. The Old New Castle event celebrates its Colonial looks and history. It offers home, museum and church tours; food trucks; re-enactments; Colonial craftsmen; plein air artists; and a tour of the ... Read More
BELLEFONTE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Get your fried shrimp fix at these First State restaurants

Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Offshore wind research to begin near DE Seashore State Park

Visitors to Delaware Seashore State Park will see an increase in research activity in the coming months, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Monday. US Wind and Ørsted, two offshore wind energy development companies, will conduct research and collect data to determine the best paths forward for their offshore wind projects. Both companies plan to update and ... Read More
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Delaware LIVE News

School board elections underway; polls close at 8 p.m.

Red Clay candidates have placed their campaign signs around North Star Elementary School in Hockessin. (Jarek Rutz/Delaware LIVE News) It’s election day in Delaware. On the ballot: 38 candidates throughout the state in what has turned out to be one of the most divisive and partisan school board elections in memory.  Patriots for Delaware sent out an email at 2 ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Old Baltimore Pike

Date Posted: Sunday, May 15th, 2022 Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Old Baltimore Pike last night. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2019 Honda Ruckus (Moped) driven by a 40-year-old-man of Newark, DE, was traveling eastbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. A 2009 ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Appo, Caesar Rodney school board forums explore candidate views

  The school board forums being held by a coalition of 10 education-related organizations continued Monday night with Appoquinimink and Caesar Rodney At Appo, Nichelle DeWitt and Shawn Rohe answered questions put to them by a moderator, but didn’t interact with each other, as planned by the forum organizers. At Caesar Rodney, only one candidate participated, Lorenzo Hopkins. The other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Teacher compensation bill aims to strengthen educator pipeline

  Riding fears that COVID-19 drove teachers from classrooms and worries over Maryland saying it will pay starting teachers $60,000 by 2026, a bill designed to change teacher pay in Delaware sailed through the state Senate Thursday. It will go to the House Education Committee next. Sponsored by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, SB 100 would create a 15-member Public Education ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

