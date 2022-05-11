Delaware Tech Softball Set to Host Region 19 Tournament as Top Seed

Delaware Technical Community College’s softball team finished the regular season with a 28-2 record and has earned the top seed in this weekend’s NJCAA Region 19 Softball Tournament. Delaware Tech will also host the double elimination tournament on May 13 and 14 at the Georgetown campus. The winner of this tournament will advance to the 2022 NJCAA Division II Softball Tournament in Alabama.

Delaware Tech is the defending NJCAA Region 19 champions and will open the three-team, double elimination tournament at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 against the winner of the 10 a.m. game between second-seeded Lackawanna College and third-seeded Mercer County Community College. In the regular season, Delaware Tech won all four games against Lackawanna College (by scores of 9-2, 8-2, 19-3, and 12-3) and won two games against Mercer County (by scores of 6-4 and 5-2).

The winner of the 1 p.m. game advances to the championship game at 11 a.m. on May 14. The loser will play at 4 p.m. on May 13 in an elimination game.

Delaware Tech’s potent offense is led by freshman third baseman Macey Myers, a Milford High School grad, who is batting .475 with 48 hits, 50 RBI, and 6 home runs. Freshman shortstop Carlin Quinn, a Cape Henlopen High School grad, is right behind with a .480 batting average, 36 hits, and 27 RBI. Freshman infielder Kylie Kruger, a Sussex Central high School grad, is batting .433 with 45 hits and 30 RBI, and freshman outfielder Kandice Schlabach is batting .440 with 37 hits, 33 RBI, and 8 home runs.

Couri Smith, a Laurel High School grad, leads off the lineup and is batting .469 with 45 hits, 20 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. Finally, Logan Walls, a Delmar High School grad, is batting .426 with 40 hits, 25 RBI, and 9 stolen bases.

Pitching is always key, and Delaware Tech boasts the two best pitchers in Region 19. Starter Lauren Smith, of Snow Hill, Md., was 12-1 during the regular season with 62 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA, second best in the region. Carly Collins, a Sussex Central High School grad, was 11-1 during the regular season with 59 strikeouts and a 1.27 ERA, best in the region.

Due to the potential for inclement weather on the first two days of the tournament, please visit dtcc.edu/athletics or follow dtccathletics for potential schedule changes.

