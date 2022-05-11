Applications for the 2022 Bratwurst Festival queen , princess and junior princess pageants are open, and interested girls should send applications to the Bratwurst Festival Headquarters, 330 S. Sandusky Ave., no later than June 8.

“The Bratwurst Festival Pageants give local students the opportunity to take a more active role in their community,” Royalty Adviser Chanda Heinlen said. “In return, these talented young ladies receive generous scholarships funded by local businesses and the chance to travel across Ohio to experience all that our great state has to offer.”

An estimated 100,000 people from around the world travel to the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival each year, organizers said — and the crowning of the festival's queen is one of its signature events. This year's festival in downtown Bucyrus will take place Aug. 18-20, with the theme is “Remembering Old Friends.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our community and our ‘old friends,'” Board of Directors President Adam Heinlen said. “It feels only right that we would honor and remember our Bratwurst Festival family, young and old, during this year’s events.”

Members of the 2021 Bratwurst Festival Royalty — Queen Abigail Brocwell and royalty courts — are preparing to hand down their crowns

A “Get Acquainted Tea” will be at 2 p.m. June 5 at the Bucyrus Elks Lodge Ballroom. Candidates and at least one parent or legal guardian are required to attend the tea.

More information — including pageant applications, pageant and scholarship contest rules and regulations, and German dirndl requirements — is included with the applications. For information, contact Chanda Heinlen, royalty advisr, at 419-689-6137 or chandahcat@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Applications for Bratwurst Festival royalty pageants due by June 8