ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Applications for Bratwurst Festival royalty pageants due by June 8

By Staff Report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jylJR_0faOgyTw00

Applications for the 2022 Bratwurst Festival queen , princess and junior princess pageants are open, and interested girls should send applications to the Bratwurst Festival Headquarters, 330 S. Sandusky Ave., no later than June 8.

“The Bratwurst Festival Pageants give local students the opportunity to take a more active role in their community,” Royalty Adviser Chanda Heinlen said. “In return, these talented young ladies receive generous scholarships funded by local businesses and the chance to travel across Ohio to experience all that our great state has to offer.”

An estimated 100,000 people from around the world travel to the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival each year, organizers said — and the crowning of the festival's queen is one of its signature events. This year's festival in downtown Bucyrus will take place Aug. 18-20, with the theme is “Remembering Old Friends.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our community and our ‘old friends,'” Board of Directors President Adam Heinlen said. “It feels only right that we would honor and remember our Bratwurst Festival family, young and old, during this year’s events.”

Members of the 2021 Bratwurst Festival Royalty — Queen Abigail Brocwell and royalty courts — are preparing to hand down their crowns

A “Get Acquainted Tea” will be at 2 p.m. June 5 at the Bucyrus Elks Lodge Ballroom. Candidates and at least one parent or legal guardian are required to attend the tea.

More information — including pageant applications, pageant and scholarship contest rules and regulations, and German dirndl requirements — is included with the applications. For information, contact Chanda Heinlen, royalty advisr, at 419-689-6137 or chandahcat@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Applications for Bratwurst Festival royalty pageants due by June 8

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Enjoy free outdoor movies this summer in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Local residents can enjoy free family-friendly activities and outdoor movies this summer in downtown Mansfield. This is a Richland County Foundation Mansfield Rising project. Partners in the project are the Renaissance Theatre, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum, Mansfield Richland County Public Library, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Idea Works....
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Trade Days this Weekend

CHILLICOTHE – Old-School flea market called Chillicothe Trade days starts this weekend for the Spring 2022 event. Located at 344 Fairgrounds road at Ross county fairgrounds it is open May 14 & 15, 2022. According to the website you can find just about anything there, “produce and livestock, tools,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
musicfestnews.com

Hookahville Ready to Take Over Legend Valley

An eleventh-hour situation was resolved last month, allowing Hookahville to relocate to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14. Your hosts əkoostik hookah have invited some great friends to join them for the two-day affair. The main stage and second stage are side by...
THORNVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Bucyrus, OH
Society
City
Bucyrus, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield to conduct 26th operation Clean Sweep on May 17

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the City of Mansfield, and Downtown Mansfield Inc., have declared Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as Operation Sweep in support of Earth Stewardship Month and the Great American Clean up. Volunteers, local business people, and organizations are being asked to don their work...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant#Bratwurst#World Travel#Ballroom#Board Of Directors
TiffinOhio.net

Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe to return to Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Upper Sandusky-based chocolatier Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe announced today that they are coming back to Tiffin and locating in the Wolfe Creek Shopping Center, where they were previously in the early 2000s. They plan to employ eight people at the Tiffin location and to open on June 1, 2022.
TIFFIN, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Beacon

Langford, Barna spotlight nuisance critters on Catawba

Long-time trapper Reggie Langford of Catawba Island and professioinal nuisance trapper Geno Barna of Port Clinton will team up on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Catawba Island Community Hall, 3307 NW Catawba Rd., Catawba Island to give area residents advice on how to handle nuisance animals on their properties.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Easy Riders Relocates Out of Ross County, but Still a Ohio Event

OHIO – After over 30 years of calling Ross County Home Easy Riders will make a move to another location in Ohio for their 2022 event. Last year Ross County Agricultural society chose to cut ties with the yearly event after what they described as, “a life-threatening situation.” Ross County Sheriff told the society that they would not provide security services during another Easyrider event.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Prom Experiences Floor Cave-In

An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
OHIO STATE
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

780
Followers
455
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy