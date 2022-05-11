ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Man Arrested In Connection With Black Woman Killed On Bus

By Zack Linly
 2 days ago

Source: Andrea Evangelo-Giamou / EyeEm / Getty


L ast Friday morning, 41-year-old Black woman Diane Craig was found unconscious on a bus in Phoenix, Arizona. She had been strangled, and she died from her injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Since then, Phoenix police have been on the lookout for one man, 26-year-old  Joshua Bagley, who is
seen on the bus’ security camera. While investigators haven’t reported any information as to what led up to Bagley allegedly strangling Craig to death —and it’s unclear if there were other passengers on the bus who could have intervened—Bagley was located and arrested in connection with the heinous crime on Tuesday.

“She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting,” Craing’s cousin Roshuanda Boss told 12 News .

Shontae Vinson, another of Craig’s relatives, said “Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room.”

According to 12 News, Phoenix police will be releasing additional information on Bagley and the killing soon. Meanwhile, Craig’s family has launched a GoFundMe page for “Bubbles’ home going.”

“Hello everyone, my name is Edward and Diane Craig was the victim of the Phoenix bus strangulation,” the GoFundMe reads. “She is my oldest daughter and I need help with her home going plans. It was an unexpected tragedy (for) me and the family.”

So far, the page has raised just under $400 with a $5,000 goal.

It is a hostile world for Black women. Rest well, Diane Craig.

Former Cop Turned Arizona Legislator Wants People To Get Permission Before Filming Police

Critical Race Theory Used To Attack Black Arizona School Board Member

william miller
2d ago

I read about the murder suspect in a previous article. The article reported how the suspect having committed felonious crimes just days, if not hours before the murder, was released from police custody. Due to what authorities called slipping thru the cracks. Well I have a better, more feasible reason this criminal and now murder suspect was released. HE IS WHITE. Yes I said it, plain and simple. To article detailed the crimes this White man committed, his arrest and eventually his release back into the public. AND THEIR IS NO DOUBT IN MY MIND. IF THIS MAN WERE BLACK THEIR IS NO WAY THE POLICE/LAW ENFORCEMENT/CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM WOULD HAVE LET HIM BACK INTO THE PUBLIC. I DON'T GIVE A DAM WHAT YOU SAY OR THINK...THIS IF FACT..WHEN THIS JUSTICE SYSTEM HAS A CHANCE TO PUT A BLACK MAN BEHIND BARS, IT RARELY FAILS. BUT THIS IS NOT THE FIRST A WHITE MAN HAS WALKED OUT OF A POLICE PRECINCT AND HOURS LATER MURDERED SOME POOR SOUL. THIS IS HOW YOUR JUSTICE SYSTEM FAILS THE WHITE POPULATION

