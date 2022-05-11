ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

'NCAA you have a problem': Deion Sanders says NIL money is causing behavior issues among players

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8Niy_0faOgpXP00

Deion Sanders has an issue with the way money earned under the NCAA's new name, image, and likeness rules is causing some athletes to act.

The Jackson State football coach tagged the NCAA in a Twitter post Wednesday with a one-minute video explaining his position on the subject.

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said. "And you don't have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that's making more money than some of the coaches on staff."

PRIMETIME MUSIC: How music remains part of Deion Sanders' brand decades after 'Must be the Money'

PRIME PROSPECTS: Deion Sanders made a list of HBCU players who should be drafted. Here's where they landed.

WHO'S NEXT?: Which Jackson State player will be next NFL Draft pick under Deion Sanders in 2023?

The way Sanders wants the NCAA to deal with the issue is to add more football staff members.

"I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men. Qualified. That can handle these young men that's getting this money," said Sanders.

Sanders said that smaller schools such as Jackson State can't compete with the amount of money Power 5 schools are paying.

"See, with the NIL, which really ain't NIL because it ain't no name, image, and likeness, it's just pay-per view right now," Sanders said. "That's what they're doing at the big boys, little boys we can't compete with that. But anyway, you've got a problem,"

Sanders said he brought attention to the issue because he's trying to help before the problem gets worse.

"I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute," wrote Sanders on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 'NCAA you have a problem': Deion Sanders says NIL money is causing behavior issues among players

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has A Warning For College Football

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the many prominent college football figures to call out issues with the NCAA's current NIL landscape. Sanders is outspoken about his support of players profiting off their name, image and likeness, but he isn't happy with the lack of regulations under the current set of rules.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Recruiting Class key for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC

Brent Venables is just getting started in his pursuit of evolving the Oklahoma Sooners from, in his words, “good to great.” As a defensive coordinator, Venables was arguably the most successful coordinator of the last decade, helping Clemson win two national championships and building a defense that accumulated the most tackles for loss and sacks in the country during his time at Clemson.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy