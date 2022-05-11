ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Meet GM's most expensive and powerful Cadillac Escalade yet, starting at $150,000

By Michael Wayland, @MikeWayland
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors' newest Cadillac Escalade will be the most powerful and expensive version of the full-size SUV ever. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V will start at about $150,000 when it goes on sale this summer with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 682 horsepower and 653 foot-pounds of torque....

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 81

Svelt Cooper
1d ago

150000 on a truck. No thanks I'll use that money for other things not a vehicle that depreciates as soon as its driven from the dealership.

Reply(1)
26
W.D.C.Native
1d ago

GM no thanks there will be a recall in three months tops followed by all types of issues & in nine years it’ll need a transmission!!

Reply(3)
28
Lloyd Long Sr.
1d ago

These auto makers have lost their entire minds. with the price of gas and food the economy at it's worse give us a break with the madness ! another short life caddy.

Reply
12
Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

Corvette EV SUV Possibly Coming Soon

The official General Motor Design Instagram account recently flashed this bubbly, red hot design you see before you and it’s caused quite the stir. The vehicle is obviously a crossover of sorts, although the low-slung roof, two doors, and aggressive front fascia just scream Corvette. There have been rumors of a Corvette SUV coming out soon, and this looks like it might be an early design concept.
CARS
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Gets Hosed By EV Investment

We all keep hearing the mantra that electrification is the future of the automotive industry. While that might be true, such a future could be far off, especially in light of setbacks like the one Ford suffered. The American automaker has lost a considerable sum of money after investing in an EV startup, which really has to hurt.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Cars#Cadillac Escalade#Cadillac Lyriq#Vehicles#Suv
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy