The best CPU for gaming doesn't have to be those processors that can boast the highest core counts and clock speeds, however, it certainly helps. Simply put, if you're after the bleeding edge from either Intel or AMD then the flagship models will have more than enough under the hood to see you through this generation of gaming. Both the Intel Core 12th gen and the Ryzen 5000 series are incredibly powerful chipsets, with the former holding the advantage of PCIe 5.0 / DDR5 support. However, it's not all about the high-end, as there are many mid-tier options worth your attention in 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO