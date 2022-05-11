ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Ardenwald Neighborhood Association to hold garage sale on June 5

By Ellen Spitaleri
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNFLf_0faOgYjA00 Organizer: 'This is an effort to reuse/repurpose items before they are simply sent to the trash.'

It's time to spring clean and the Ardenwald Neighborhood Association's garage sale will help you turn cast-offs into money. The sale takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 5, but organizer Erin Jansen needs to know the address of participants by May 27, so she can make a map.

Contact her at yardsale@ardenwald.com.

"This is an effort to reuse/repurpose items before they are simply sent to the trash. It's also a great way to drive more foot traffic to individual yard sales and encourage community," she said.

Participants keep all their funds, Jansen noted, adding that this is the neighborhood association's way to support neighbors having yard sales.

There will be print maps available around the neighborhood, including at the Milwaukie café, at 3509 S.E. Wake St.

Jansen said she will also have a digital version that will posted on the website at ardenwald.org, sent out via email and posted on Nextdoor and yard sale blogs.

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
