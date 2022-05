Ankeny Centennial’s Ethan King already had a connection to the Grand View men’s golf program. His Jaguar teammate, Jack Winkel, is the son of the Vikings’ coach, Chris. “That did have a factor in my choice,” said King, who has signed a letter of intent with Grand View, where Jack will also play. “I have a great relationship with (Chris), and it just gave me more confidence knowing that he will push me every day to do better on the course and in classes no matter how well I think I’m doing.”

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO