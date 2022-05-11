LaPorte inmate captured after escape

A man showed up at the LaPorte County Jail late Tuesday night and police said he demanded to be arrested for an active warrant. Police identified him as Glynn E. Anderson, 33. As police were checking to see if Anderson was a wanted person or not. They saw a Yamaha “Raptor” battery-powered ATV. Police determined he was involved in an incident associated with that ATV and he had ridden it to the area of the LaPorte County Jail to surrender.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO