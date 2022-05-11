ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

LaPorte inmate captured after escape

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inmate at the LaPorte County Jail is back in police custody after...

wsbt.com

22 WSBT

Police: Man shows up at LaPorte County Jail demanding to be arrested

A man showed up at the LaPorte County Jail late Tuesday night and police said he demanded to be arrested for an active warrant. Police identified him as Glynn E. Anderson, 33. As police were checking to see if Anderson was a wanted person or not. They saw a Yamaha “Raptor” battery-powered ATV. Police determined he was involved in an incident associated with that ATV and he had ridden it to the area of the LaPorte County Jail to surrender.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested In Theft Of Televisions

WARSAW — A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly stealing two televisions from Meijer in Warsaw. Jerome Lee Vaughn White, 32, South Bend, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On April 27, a Warsaw Police officer responded to Meijer regarding a man who stole two televisions...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Timeline of Alexis Morales death investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are still looking for the person who killed a young woman in South Bend. Alexis Morales’ body was found on April 19 in the same car as her baby boy who was alive. There were a lot of questions on why an Amber...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being […]
KENTLAND, IN
WGN TV

Police: Gary man shot by officer after transport escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Gary man was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon after allegedly escaping from a jail transport vehicle. Police believe Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from the Iroquois County Jail, in Illinois, to the Newton County Jail for an active warrant.
GARY, IN
WIBC.com

Gary Man Escapes Jail Transport, Shot By Police In Subsequent Standoff

KENTLAND, Ind. — A man from Gary being taken from one jail to another Wednesday in northern Indiana escaped and ended up being shot by police. Jayme Lopez, 36, was being moved Wednesday from Iroquois County Jail in Illinois to Newton County Jail in Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.
KENTLAND, IN
Current Publishing

Chicago man suspected of drug dealing after marijuana, $42K found in vehicle

A Chicago man was arrested by Whitestown police May 7 after they discovered two Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and measuring scales, four cellphones and $41,840 in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled over the blue Alpha Romero driven by Sheldon Williams, 25, for...
CHICAGO, IL
wrtv.com

Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana. The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police. Police said following...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Gary man escaped transport vehicle

Ind. – Wednesday afternoon, a man from Gary, Indiana, allegedly managed to escape the jail transport vehicle taking him from Illinois to Indiana. The man identified as Jayme Lopez (36) was arrested in Illinois for an active warrant in Newton County, Indiana. “Lopez was being extradited on an active...
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hebron man found dead after mowing crew spots crashed motorcycle

A Hebron man is dead after an apparent motorcycle crash. Indiana State Police say mowing crews working near the I-65/U.S. 231 interchange Thursday morning found the motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side. Crown Point Police then found the body of the driver, Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51. State...
HEBRON, IN
22 WSBT

Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

On trial for murder, Richard Alexander reached a plea agreement today. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. His former girlfriend, Catherine Minix, was stabbed to death in September 2020. South Bend police found her body in a neighbor's yard. According to court documents, Alexander has a history of domestic violence...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting in Elkhart leaves one man injured

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Police Department responded to Elkhart General Hospital on Monday to investigate a shooting report. Anthony Corrighan was reportedly shot in the arm while in the 700 block of Prairie Street. An unknown male approached Corrighan while he was allegedly selling items and began to...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three-year-old dies after going missing in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A three-year-old who went missing in Michigan City on Thursday has died, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 11:30 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting the missing child from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane. Officers responded immediately and began looking for...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

