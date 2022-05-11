LaPorte inmate captured after escape

A man showed up at the LaPorte County Jail late Tuesday night and police said he demanded to be arrested for an active warrant. Police identified him as Glynn E. Anderson, 33. As police were checking to see if Anderson was a wanted person or not. They saw a Yamaha “Raptor” battery-powered ATV. Police determined he was involved in an incident associated with that ATV and he had ridden it to the area of the LaPorte County Jail to surrender.
WARSAW — A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly stealing two televisions from Meijer in Warsaw. Jerome Lee Vaughn White, 32, South Bend, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On April 27, a Warsaw Police officer responded to Meijer regarding a man who stole two televisions...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are still looking for the person who killed a young woman in South Bend. Alexis Morales’ body was found on April 19 in the same car as her baby boy who was alive. There were a lot of questions on why an Amber...
KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being […]
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver was charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to court records. On May 7, an St. Joseph County Police officer responded to the 19500 block of Orchard Street to investigate the theft of a vehicle. The victim...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Bartholomew County man to 67 years in prison for murdering his great aunt with a hammer. Bobby Truitt II’s sentence included 65 years for murder and 2 years for abuse of a corpse, with those sentences being served consecutively. The original charges against Truitt included rape and […]
A Chicago man was arrested by Whitestown police May 7 after they discovered two Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and measuring scales, four cellphones and $41,840 in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled over the blue Alpha Romero driven by Sheldon Williams, 25, for...
HOBART, Ind. - The Hobart Police Department arrested two individuals Wednesday morning after executing a search warrant at a home where they say illegal narcotics were being dealt out of. The warrant was executed after an investigation by Hobart police where detectives were able to purchase narcotics, officials said. Around...
A Hebron man is dead after an apparent motorcycle crash. Indiana State Police say mowing crews working near the I-65/U.S. 231 interchange Thursday morning found the motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side. Crown Point Police then found the body of the driver, Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51. State...
On trial for murder, Richard Alexander reached a plea agreement today. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. His former girlfriend, Catherine Minix, was stabbed to death in September 2020. South Bend police found her body in a neighbor's yard. According to court documents, Alexander has a history of domestic violence...
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Police Department responded to Elkhart General Hospital on Monday to investigate a shooting report. Anthony Corrighan was reportedly shot in the arm while in the 700 block of Prairie Street. An unknown male approached Corrighan while he was allegedly selling items and began to...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A three-year-old who went missing in Michigan City on Thursday has died, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 11:30 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting the missing child from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane. Officers responded immediately and began looking for...
