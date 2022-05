While I hate the heat of summer, I'd gladly endure it in an early start if that meant getting past this current cycle of "everything is bad" news. Like everything in life, news and daily life happens in a cycle. You see something awesome so you keep looking for more awesome... but the longer you look, the less awesome you find until you're just left with the depressing side of the news until one little awesome thing happens again restoring your mood.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO