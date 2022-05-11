ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the number of outages dropped to...

www.newson6.com

okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Fix Your Puddle Problem

How to grow your lawn back even if you have watered down bad soil. OSU Extension Educator, Josh Campbell has some expert tips for us. You can drop by the Oklahoma County OSU extension center on NE 63rd Street in OKC to find out more about today's topic. You can also give them a call at 405-713-115 or visit them online at facts.okstate.edu.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms moving in at the end of week

Severe storms could be moving into Oklahoma toward the end of the week. Damon shows when you can expect severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest severe weather timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Norman family fears planned turnpike will cut through their farmland

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and we cannot have a turnpike fit right through the middle of it.”
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Riverside Airport Expecting Hundreds Of Private Planes, Goodyear Blimp For PGA

Golf balls won't be the only thing flying through the air next week in Tulsa. The Goodyear blimp and hundreds of private planes are expected in town for the PGA. It was about this time last year when Osage SkyNews 6 spotted a Goodyear blimp passing through town, and this time next week, one of the famous blimps will return to Tulsa skies.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Hot Weather Continues Ahead Of Evening Storm Chances

It's going to be another hot day. I know lots of folks have big plans Friday evening. Storm chances go up ahead of a stalled cold front. On Friday afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible. In the evening, more widespread scattered storms will develop. These storms could produce quarter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches extended to 11 p.m.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
NORMAN, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The longest multiple-arch dam in the world is a short drive from Joplin

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) operates the Pensacola Dam. The world’s largest multiple-arch buttress dam is located on the Grand River in-between Disney and Langley in Northeast Oklahoma. It was built beginning in 1938 for purposes of hydroelectric power generation, flood control and recreation. Pensacola Dam, image courtesy US Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, March 2011....
JOPLIN, MO
KOCO

Experts advise Oklahomans about ticks as temperatures rise

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the temperatures rise, experts advise Oklahomans about ticks. With the warmer temperatures, more people are heading outside. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with an expert on what to watch for. Watch the video player above for the full story.
OKLAHOMA STATE

