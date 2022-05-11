Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — It seems like everything costs more, and that includes rent. Prices are up in Oklahoma City way more than usual. KOCO 5 Investigates went to local experts to find out whether high rents are here to stay. If you’re bargain-hunting for a home in Oklahoma City,...
How to grow your lawn back even if you have watered down bad soil. OSU Extension Educator, Josh Campbell has some expert tips for us. You can drop by the Oklahoma County OSU extension center on NE 63rd Street in OKC to find out more about today's topic. You can also give them a call at 405-713-115 or visit them online at facts.okstate.edu.
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says Thursday is a little hot, and storms move in later in the night. Western and parts of northern Oklahoma have a marginal threat of severe storms Thursday. The biggest threat is wind and hail, and Jonathan says the tornado risk is very low. Thursday marks...
Severe storms could be moving into Oklahoma toward the end of the week. Damon shows when you can expect severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest severe weather timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers escaped a rollover crash without serious injury after swerving to avoid geese on an Oklahoma City road. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on Britton Road near U.S. 77. Police told KOCO 5 that the driver swerved to avoid geese on the...
TULSA, Okla. — Thieves are breaking into coin operated toll booths across Oklahoma, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars over the years. To make the problem even worse, the broken toll booths can’t be repaired because they are obsolete, and parts are difficult to find. The Assistant Deputy Director...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman claimed a contractor laying fiber-optic cable lines broke several water lines and caused flooding in her house. The woman said no one is taking responsibility. "I hear the Ring chime go off, and I look and I see people digging out here,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirty-one tornadoes have spun up so far this year in Oklahoma, with many touching down last week in central Oklahoma. KOCO meteorologist Taylor Cox looks at which counties in Oklahoma have had the most tornadoes recorded since 1950. Open the video player above for the data.
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and we cannot have a turnpike fit right through the middle of it.”
Golf balls won't be the only thing flying through the air next week in Tulsa. The Goodyear blimp and hundreds of private planes are expected in town for the PGA. It was about this time last year when Osage SkyNews 6 spotted a Goodyear blimp passing through town, and this time next week, one of the famous blimps will return to Tulsa skies.
It's going to be another hot day. I know lots of folks have big plans Friday evening. Storm chances go up ahead of a stalled cold front. On Friday afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible. In the evening, more widespread scattered storms will develop. These storms could produce quarter...
UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) operates the Pensacola Dam. The world’s largest multiple-arch buttress dam is located on the Grand River in-between Disney and Langley in Northeast Oklahoma. It was built beginning in 1938 for purposes of hydroelectric power generation, flood control and recreation. Pensacola Dam, image courtesy US Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, March 2011....
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A group in Norman is dedicated to saving some of Oklahoma's most unique buildings. One home called the Prairie House doesn't look like a home at all but soon the new historical site will become a museum open for tours. It sits in a pasture...
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the temperatures rise, experts advise Oklahomans about ticks. With the warmer temperatures, more people are heading outside. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with an expert on what to watch for. Watch the video player above for the full story.
Comments / 0