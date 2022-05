Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Andrea Coreau to Executive Vice President of Retail Banking and Operations. Mrs. Coreau joined the Bank in 1997, served as Branch Manager of the Wilton Office in Wilton, CT when it opened in 1998, and later as the Branch Manager of the Main Office in Ridgefield, CT. She became Vice President of Sales and Operations Leader in 2009 and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Branch Management in 2013. In the following years Mrs. Coreau assumed responsibility of Office Services, Deposit Operations, and the Bank’s Call Center, and this year was appointed to Executive Vice President of Retail Banking and Operations.

