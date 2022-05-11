Marty Turco chats about playoffs, Jake Oettinger's saves

The Minnesota Wild have a big task ahead of them in winning Game 6 on the road while being down 3-2 in the series and the St. Louis Blues coming off a big win in Game 5. They have had success from their first line as well as Joel Eriksson Ek on the third line, while everyone else has been quiet for the most part. That is unacceptable at this point in the postseason, especially the performance of their second line which has been almost invisible so far.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO