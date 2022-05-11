ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Marty Turco chats about playoffs, Jake Oettinger's saves

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars hope to outshine the Calgary Flames tonight in...

www.fox4news.com

Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Blake Lizotte Has Been a Force Versus Oilers

Blake Lizotte has gone from being undrafted to becoming a crucial piece of the Los Angeles Kings’ playoff lineup. The 24-year-old played college hockey with St. Cloud State before being signed as a free agent by LA in 2019. Coming in at just 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, it’s easy to understand why he may have been overlooked at the draft. However, over the past three seasons, he has developed into an incredibly effective player who has played a key role in his team’s first-round series versus the Edmonton Oilers.
Dallas, TX
Red Wings well-represented at 2022 IIHF World Championship

Seven players who skated for Detroit in 2021-22 will represent five countries in Finland. The Detroit Red Wings will be well-represented at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship beginning Friday in Finland. Seven players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are set to dress for...
Blues to meet Avalanche in Round 2

With a win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019 when it captured its first Stanley Cup championship in club history. The Blues will meet...
Marty Turco
Jake Oettinger
They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds on Locker Cleanout Day

Josi, Forsberg, Saros, Duchene, Ekholm Tomasino Talk 2021-22 Campaign as Offseason Arrives. Emotions were still rather raw for the Predators less than 24 hours after being eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and understandably so. After putting together a regular season hardly anyone saw coming, no one inside the Nashville...
The Hockey Writers

Wild Really Need Fiala, Boldy & Gaudreau to Step It Up in Game 6

The Minnesota Wild have a big task ahead of them in winning Game 6 on the road while being down 3-2 in the series and the St. Louis Blues coming off a big win in Game 5. They have had success from their first line as well as Joel Eriksson Ek on the third line, while everyone else has been quiet for the most part. That is unacceptable at this point in the postseason, especially the performance of their second line which has been almost invisible so far.
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Keys to Avoid Elimination in Game 6 Against Hurricanes

After losing Game 5 to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-1, Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins return home to the TD Garden facing elimination in Game 6 Thursday night. In the first five games, the Bruins have dropped all three on the road, while gutting out wins in Games 3 and 4 in Boston last weekend.
