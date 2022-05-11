Marty Turco chats about playoffs, Jake Oettinger's saves

Blake Lizotte has gone from being undrafted to becoming a crucial piece of the Los Angeles Kings’ playoff lineup. The 24-year-old played college hockey with St. Cloud State before being signed as a free agent by LA in 2019. Coming in at just 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, it’s easy to understand why he may have been overlooked at the draft. However, over the past three seasons, he has developed into an incredibly effective player who has played a key role in his team’s first-round series versus the Edmonton Oilers.
