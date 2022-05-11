ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Lippert, House Health Care chair, will not seek reelection

By Liora Engel-Smith
 1 day ago
Rep. Bill Lippert, D-Hinesburg, center, at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Feb. 7, 2019. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Updated at 4:11 p.m .

Rep. Bill Lippert, D-Hinesburg, chair of the House Committee on Health Care, said Wednesday he won’t seek reelection this year.

Lippert cited his 28-year tenure as a state representative in his decision to retire.

“It is time,” he told VTDigger in a text message.

Lippert, 72, has led the health care committee since 2015. Before that, he led the House Judiciary Committee for nearly a decade.

“He’s gonna be sorely missed by many, many people. … One of our best is leaving,” said Rep. Lori Houghton, D-Essex, who served with Lippert for the past six years.

A civil rights activist since the 1970s, Lippert helped draft Vermont’s civil union legislation in 2000. Lippert, then the only openly gay House member, delivered an impassioned speech defending the bill.

He also co-founded the Samara Foundation of Vermont, which supports LGBTQ+ advocates and organizations through scholarships and grants.

A key player in Vermont’s Legislature, Lippert was an influential voice in Vermont’s pandemic response. His committee worked alongside the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on legislation that gave health care providers flexibility early in the pandemic. The two committees also worked on expanding telehealth regulations and addressing the growing workforce crisis.

Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, said her working relationship with Lippert was especially important in the early days of the pandemic, when legislators were wrestling with lawmaking on Zoom.

“Bill was always very forthcoming in our discussions about our priorities and how we were going to be working together,” she added. “At the same time, he was very careful to stick with the House and the House positions and, and proposals.”

In committee chambers and online meetings, Lippert is known to stop witnesses mid-testimony to clarify jargon, acronyms and complicated health care terminology for constituents.

Emily Hawes, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, said in an email that Lippert worked tirelessly for his community.

“His voice, his impact, and the example he provided for both younger generations and the country at large will continue to shine a light on what it means to be a neighbor, an advocate, and a public servant,” she wrote.

Hawes and her deputies were frequent witnesses in front of the committee. Lippert often used their testimony to discuss longstanding issues, such as low reimbursements rates for mental health services, staffing issues and the lack of inpatient psychiatric beds in Vermont.

Lippert began his mental health advocacy well before his legislative career. A psychotherapist by training, he was executive director of Counseling Service of Addison County in the 1980s and ’90s. He led support groups for gay men in the ’70s and served on the boards of various mental health agencies through the years.

He used his role as a lawmaker to highlight challenges and to support the field by increasing funding for mental health providers and organizations.

“He works to the bitter end as an inside advocate to make sure that there’s adequate resources (for mental health),” said Julie Tessler, executive director of Vermont Care Partners, a mental health network that offers in-home and community-based services. “I feel so indebted to him because we can have all these wonderful principles, but if we don’t have the resources, we can’t do our work.”

Bob Bick, chief executive of the Howard Center, a Chittenden County agency that serves people with mental illness and substance use disorders, praised Lippert for remaining focused on people and their experiences.

“Bill made his bones on the front lines serving individuals with substance use, mental health and developmental disabilities challenges, and during his tenure as a legislator and leader, he never lost touch with keeping clients and families at the center of his thinking and his heart,” Bick wrote in an email on Wednesday.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Lippert, House Health Care chair, will not seek reelection .

Comments / 0

House Ways and Means chair Janet Ancel is not running for reelection

Rep. Janet Ancel has been a fixture in Montpelier for decades. She served as then-Gov. Howard Dean's legal counsel from 1993 to 2000, and his tax commissioner from 2000 to 2002. Read the story on VTDigger here: House Ways and Means chair Janet Ancel is not running for reelection.
Your final Final Reading (for now)

The final days of the legislative session feel sort of like the final days of a busy school year. The desks get messier, covered in papers flagged with sticky notes. There's cramming. Retiring senators scratch their names into their desks before heading out.  Read the story on VTDigger here: Your final Final Reading (for now).
House and Senate lawmakers approve deal on child tax credit

If enacted into law, the final compromise between the two chambers would send families $1,000 per child 5 or under. Households making $125,000 or less would be eligible for the full credit. It would impact an estimated 33,000 children in the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: House and Senate lawmakers approve deal on child tax credit.
VTDigger to host lieutenant gubernatorial debates in Rutland￼

The June 15 event will feature Republican and Democratic candidates for LG. It will take place at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland and will also be livestreamed on VTDigger's website. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger to host lieutenant gubernatorial debates in Rutland￼.
I worry voters are influenced by misleading claims￼

I wrote to Gov. Scott, thanking him for his veto of H.708 (Burlington's just-cause eviction charter change), which will protect property owners and tenants. Gov. Scott saw through the disinformation and negative portrayal of landlords put forth by the Burlington progressives and did the right thing for the city and the state.
Public Assets announces retirement of Paul Cillo

MONTPELIER –– Paul Cillo, founding Executive Director and President of the Public Assets Institute, is stepping down, the organization's Board of Directors announced today. Cillo has led the think tank, which focuses on advancing racial, social, and economic justice, for 19 years. Cillo's significant contributions to public...
Final Reading: Not nuthin'

House lawmakers narrowly failed to override Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes on two bills: A Burlington charter change that would ban no-cause evictions, and the clean heat standard. Each failed by just one vote — and seemed to blindside legislative leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Not nuthin'.
vpr.org

Veto override for clean heat measure fails in the Vermont House

An effort to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the clean heat standard bill failed by one vote Tuesday in the Vermont House, putting the future of the policy in doubt. Some House Democrats and independents voted to sustain Gov. Scott's veto. This story will be updated. The bill would...
