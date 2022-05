BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –A candidate for Pender County Commissioners getting served with a criminal summons, after allegedly vandalizing a political opinion sign. A sign with a red slash through Pender County Commissioner candidate Jerry Grove’s name, with the words “we have better choices” under it, was vandalized several times within a matter of weeks. Owner of the sign, Ken Ramsey says he set up a fake camera facing the sign, and a second hidden camera that captured images of a man using a knife to damage the sign.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO