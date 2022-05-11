Trails End: Outriders hosting final Ride the Ridge at Fort Robinson

The Alliance Public Schools Foundation is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2022 Wall of Fame designation is bestowed upon Colonel Joshua McConkey, MD. Josh grew up in Alliance, the son of Mike & Jane McConkey of Alliance and Brian & Lori Tegen of Renton, WA. Josh graduated from High School in 1996 and attended the RHOP program through Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center graduating in 2003. While attending Medical School Josh enlisted in the Nebraska Army Reserves. Josh served as a Flight Surgeon and was the leader of the Critical Care Air Transport Team. He was deployed to Iraq in 2007 caring for both soldiers and civilians. Josh completed additional training at the War College after which he transferred to the Air Force Reserves and in 2019 was promoted to Colonel while serving at the Portland, OR base. During this time Josh attended to Vets at the Durham, SC and Hot Springs, SD VA Centers. He is currently based in Texas for his Air Force Reserves Military service.

