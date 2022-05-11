Trails End: Outriders hosting final Ride the Ridge at Fort Robinson
Panhandle Post
1 day ago
CRAWFORD – Thirty-one years and 30 rides later, the Outriders will ride into the sunset June 18 with one final Ride the Ridge trail ride at historic Fort Robinson State Park. Started in 1991 to promote awareness of Northwest Nebraska’s trails, Ride the Ridge spent the first several...
Alliance – Big Blue Bay is scheduled to open Saturday, May 28, 2022, weather and water conditions permitting. We are in the process of hiring staff, and expect training and pool prep to take place in the next two weeks. Season passes for 2022 swimming season are available at...
YORK, Neb. — Drivers on Interstate 80 found themselves in a dust cloud Thursday as thunderstorms with winds of up to 80 mph threw farm field dirt into the air and reduced visibility to zero. Lisa Wulf shared video she recorded as she drove near Central City, Nebraska northeast...
Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are entering their second peak season May 20 to Sept. 11 when reservations are required for all camping, including beach sites. Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. Reservations can be made online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com,...
Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
HERSHEY - A section of Highway 30 west of North Platte was closed Thursday afternoon due to a multiple-vehicle accident during a dust storm. Both lanes of the highway were closed at 4:26 p.m. CDT from Sutherland to five miles west of North Platte. A video submitted to News Channel Nebraska by a semi-tractor-trailer driver showed several vehicles wrecked on the highway with numerous other vehicles stopped on the road.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Western Douglas County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Here is a look at the damage left behind from the storm in Burwell, NE - about three hours west of Omaha. Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)...
Help document rare butterflies across Nebraska by getting trained to monitor for regal fritillaries and monarchs at one of three upcoming events. May 21: 1-5 p.m. at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, 21502 W. Highway 31, Gretna. May 26: 1-5 p.m. via Zoom. June 4: 1-5 p.m. at Homestead National...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
The Honey Bear Preschool in Alliance celebrated their last day of school “Monday-Funday" with a circus train obstacle course. "Our students enjoyed bouncing, chasing and sliding through the circus train," teacher Sara Hicks said. The Honey Bear Preschool Graduation ceremony was held on May 10 at the Alliance High...
We all know Cheyenne Frontier Days is coming in late July. But another huge event is just a few weeks after that. The wait for the event will finally be over on August 27th when Cheyenne's Edge Fest 2022 hits the stage at the Civic Commons Park in Cheyenne's West Edge District. And we now know the full lineup!
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — The Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home will host a CNA training class at the facility, located at 1102 West 42nd Street, Scottsbluff. The course runs from June 6th to 17th, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants in the class will be paid...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve ever noticed how puppies melt away stress and seem to make everything better, so has the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. They kicked off their special program that brings in puppies to help soothe whatever ails you. “It’s been a really difficult...
Drought conditions continued to improve this week thanks to timely rains that have fallen over the past couple of weeks. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the amount of severe and extreme drought declined for the second week in a row. Only 5.3%...
The Alliance Public Schools Foundation is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2022 Wall of Fame designation is bestowed upon Colonel Joshua McConkey, MD. Josh grew up in Alliance, the son of Mike & Jane McConkey of Alliance and Brian & Lori Tegen of Renton, WA. Josh graduated from High School in 1996 and attended the RHOP program through Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center graduating in 2003. While attending Medical School Josh enlisted in the Nebraska Army Reserves. Josh served as a Flight Surgeon and was the leader of the Critical Care Air Transport Team. He was deployed to Iraq in 2007 caring for both soldiers and civilians. Josh completed additional training at the War College after which he transferred to the Air Force Reserves and in 2019 was promoted to Colonel while serving at the Portland, OR base. During this time Josh attended to Vets at the Durham, SC and Hot Springs, SD VA Centers. He is currently based in Texas for his Air Force Reserves Military service.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When the Shoshoni Motel was demolished late last month, workers found one extra room — a hobo haven underneath the building. “We found a little underground lair,” Mike Dimick, a Shoshoni City Council member and the contractor assigned to demolish...
The road over Dunraven Pass between Tower and Canyon junctions in the northeast part of Yellowstone National Park exposes an outstanding sequence of geological history, much of which significantly predates recent Yellowstone volcanism. Construction work closed the road during the summers of 2020 and 2021, but the route is scheduled...
The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there. Since...
This South Dakota eatery was voted “Most Iconic Restaurant” in the state. I guess I've never thought this place was really famous for the food. Wall Drug has been a historical stop in South Dakota since it opened in 1931. Countless tourists have had their pictures taken on...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning in the fall of 2023, more Wyoming residents will have the opportunity to chance to win big game hunting tags, thanks to a new limiting the licenses available to out-of-state hunters. Next fall, 90% of the licenses for the “big...
