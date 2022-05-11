ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Hammond puts on a sensational display as she models Loose Women star Judi Love's stunning clothing range

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Alison Hammond pulled off a slew of sensational looks on Tuesday as she modelled Loose Women star Judi Love's new clothing range with Very.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the presenter showed her support for Judi's latest venture as she showed off three gorgeous ensembles from her line in all of their finery.

For the first look, the 47-year-old flaunted her figure in a satin wrap dress, which featured pops of bright pink flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2347lk_0faOcYs000
Gorgeous: Alison Hammond put on a sensational display as she modelled Loose Women star Judi Love's stunning clothing range on her Instagram Story on Tuesday

A striking pink gown boasting a plunging neckline was her second look - and the This Morning host posed with her hands on her hips in an elegant black dress for her last.

Judi, 41, has teamed up with online retailer Very 'to celebrate curves and the female form.

The collection is priced from £12 and available in sizes 14 to 28, featuring slick monochromes, bold colour, and glamorous staples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmN4I_0faOcYs000
Glam: Taking to her Instagram Story, the presenter, 47, showed her support for Judi's latest venture as she showed off three gorgeous ensembles from her line in all of their finery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKKYZ_0faOcYs000
Striking a pose: For one look, the This Morning host flaunted her figure in a satin wrap dress, which featured pops of bright pink flowers

Speaking about the collection, Judi said: 'I want people to know that when they put on my Very collection, we have truly thought of them and considered their shape, their body, and how to enhance all the beautiful individuality that makes each one of us unique.

'I want people to feel that they are more than just a label, I want them to feel gorgeous, sexy, confident and fabulous.

'I've been involved in the process with Very from the beginning and I wanted to put my stamp on the clothes, whilst making sure each item fits all bodies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e289C_0faOcYs000
Project: Judi, 41, has teamed up with online retailer Very 'to celebrate curves and the female form
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jOQ6_0faOcYs000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHqcE_0faOcYs000
Sass: The collection is priced from £12 and available in sizes 14 to 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRXzI_0faOcYs000
Role model: 'I want people to feel that they are more than just a label, I want them to feel gorgeous, sexy, confident and fabulous,' she said of her range

The gorgeous snaps come after Alison confessed she 'hasn't always been there' for her son Aiden, due to 'sacrifices' that come with being a high-profile TV personality.

The presenter attended Sunday's BAFTA Television Awards with the 17-year-old and gushed about how much it meant to bring him along.

Speaking to Vick Hope on the red carpet, the single mum said: 'I've got my son here today, you know, with this... with working in television and stuff comes sacrifices.

'I haven't always been been there for my son, so this is a wonderful recognition, and I'm so honoured that the BAFTA's nominated me really.'

She had been nominated in the Entertainment Performance category, however missed out to Big Zuu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFnE1_0faOcYs000
The gorgeous snaps come after Alison confessed she 'hasn't always been there' for her son Aiden, due to 'sacrifices' that come with being a high-profile TV personality (her and son Aiden pictured on Sunday at the BAFTAs) 

