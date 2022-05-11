ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Me Steve: What the Turbo Tax settlement means for consumers

By Steve Noviello
Cover picture for the articleThe makers of Turbo Tax agreed to restitution for more than 4 million...

CNET

TurboTax's $141 Million Settlement: Who Is Eligible to Claim Money and Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, has agreed to pay out $141 million in compensation after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit alleging millions of customers were deceived into paying for tax-prep services that should've been free.
WGRZ TV

No action required to receive money from TurboTax settlement

Attorneys general for all 50 states and the District of Columbia announced on May 3 they had reached a $141 million settlement with Intuit, the creator of TurboTax, over deceptive practices regarding its free tax filing services. According to the settlement, TurboTax deceived customers into paying for its premium tax...
Fatherly

Do You Use TurboTax? $141 Million Lawsuit Means They Might Owe You Money

TurboTax, a California-based tax filing company owned by Intuit, has agreed to a settlement totaling $141 million to be distributed to customers across the United States. The settlement comes after the company was accused of using deceptive advertising practices, specifically in products that are supposed to be free for working-class filers who are legally entitled to file their taxes for free.
