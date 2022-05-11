ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Field of Dreams plans grow bigger in Dyersville

By Roger Riley
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIj02_0faOazZv00

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WHO) —  Local leaders in Dubuque County have launched a plan to build a stadium at the Field of Dreams near Dyersville.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted to give $5 million in Cares Act funds to construct a stadium around the Major League Baseball field.

The City of Dyersville also has chipped in $1 million toward the $50 million project. The money will be raised before any construction can begin.

Funding approved to build baseball stadium near Field of Dreams

“You know we got together and go how can we really take that energy and all of that positive momentum and put that towards our structure that we can use year-round,“ said Keith Rahe, of Travel Dubuque. “We’re not creating for major-league baseball they’ve not asked us about before that we’re not doing that, we’re creating this for all the other activities that we can do there with that beautiful diamond.”

“We will own the stadium that surrounds the field, we will lease the ground from Go The Distance, that the stadium is built upon, a long term lease,“ said Jaque Rahe, of Dyersville Economic Development.

The Field of Dreams movie site will not be affected by the new stadium.  The stadium itself will be a year-round attraction with conventions and meetings held in the stadium with the beautiful field all lit up.

“We really do feel that the stadium will get to a point where because the destination in and of itself,” said Keith. “Another reason to attract people to the region and really take me to showcase what we have here.”

“The population is aging a bit, I’m from, from 33 years ago,” said Jaque. “Obviously, so we wanted to make sure that Field of Dreams was not lost on the younger generation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B102.7

These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of Iowa

Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where is that Iowa haze coming from?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may be noticing a distinct haze in the air this week. New Mexico is seeing some wildfires right now, and it's causing some issues in central Iowa. The National Weather Service shared a photo recently showing how the smoke is traveling. That smoke is...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dyersville, IA
Government
City
Dyersville, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
Dubuque County, IA
Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP senator spreads hoax to justify school vouchers

Republican State Senator Tim Kraayenbrink spread a notorious hoax about litter boxes in schools at a public forum on May 7. For days, he declined to apologize for his error or for his false claim that the media cover up the non-existent practice. Seven superintendents in Kraayenbrink’s district told Bleeding...
IOWA STATE
B100

What’s Your Favorite Delicious Tenderloin? Vote For Iowa’s Best Now

A good tenderloin is one of my favorite foods. When it's done right it becomes my "go-to" meal at any given restaurant. It's hard to order anything else off of the menu when I know there's an amazing tenderloin waiting for me. If I do order something else, I usually regret it...especially if someone at the table orders a tenderloin.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Field Of Dreams
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Snags Huge Lotto Prize

One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Severe weather: Where in Iowa has the best chance today?

Another round of severe weather will move through the Midwest tonight with the best chance in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. However, severe storms are still possible late across parts of Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has the WHO 13 viewing area (highlighted below) at a level 1-3 (out of 5) risk for severe […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy