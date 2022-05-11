ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes ISD educator arrested for improper relationship with student

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IjUM_0faOauAI00

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by the Mercedes Police Department on May 9 on charges of improper relationship between educator and student.

Fourth suspect in bar assault case in custody

ValleyCentral reached out to Mercedes ISD, who released the following statement:

“The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Upon notice of employee misconduct, administration immediately works with law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. Due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee.”

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn A. Mendiola
Teen arrested in vape shop robbery

Mercedes police state Fuentes is from Mission.

Records show he was issued a bond of $40,000, according to a release.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
kurv.com

Mercedes High School Teacher Arrested

A Mercedes school district educator is under arrest and facing a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Frank Omar Fuentes, who’s listed as a social studies teacher at Mercedes High School, was arrested by Mercedes police Tuesday. Little is known about what prompted the arrest of the 58-year-old Fuentes.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
myrgv.com

Hidalgo County man escapes custody during prison transport

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man convicted for capital murder in Hidalgo County who escaped custody on Thursday while being transported from a state facility in west Texas. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, assaulted a corrections officer on a transport bus and fled from the vehicle in Leon County,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mercedes, TX
Mercedes, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Still On The Loose

McAllen police are still looking for a man who’s facing charges stemming from the apparent sexual assault of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is alleged to have given alcohol to the underage victim.
MCALLEN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Choking a Child

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for choking a child. According to court documents, on December 23, 2021, the defendant, identified as Ronald Ramirez, and another individual went to the 300 block of North Main Street to visit with friends. Ramirez and others were drinking various types of alcohol including beer and liquor. Two individuals were playing with a child when Ramirez pushed the child onto the couch and began choking the child. Ramirez left marks on the child’s neck and caused him to vomit. Ramirez told the other individuals that the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Mercedes Isd#Hidalgo County Records#Kveo Tv
kurv.com

No Progress Made In Cameron County Missing Baby Case

Law enforcement in Cameron County say their investigation into the disappearance of an infant is currently going nowhere. Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce were arrested in March after their newborn child was reported missing. Investigators from several agencies were unable to find the child despite numerous searches in the Port Isabel area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man arrested again for a cattle theft scheme

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man received a third charge for theft of cattle, then announced his candidacy for president in 2024. Phillip Drake, 38, was arrested on May 5 for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to Hidalgo County jail records. This came after Pablo Garza reported Drake to the Texas […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for vehicle,owner used in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary. Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Man from viral video arrested for aggravated assault

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a viral video shows him striking a woman. On Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Orlando Perez struck a female on East 10th Street and East Levee Street in Brownsville. Video of the assault circulated on social media, according to Brownsville PD. Later […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man kills himself at Pharr gun range

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died after police say he shot himself at a gun range on Wednesday. Police responded to the Point Blank gun range in Pharr on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot by gunfire. A man was taken to the […]
PHARR, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing woman found dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.  65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.  According to ECSO, Rosen’s body […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy