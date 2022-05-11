Mercedes ISD educator arrested for improper relationship with student

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by the Mercedes Police Department on May 9 on charges of improper relationship between educator and student.

ValleyCentral reached out to Mercedes ISD, who released the following statement:

“The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Upon notice of employee misconduct, administration immediately works with law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. Due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee.” Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn A. Mendiola

Mercedes police state Fuentes is from Mission.

Records show he was issued a bond of $40,000, according to a release.

This case remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.