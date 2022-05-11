ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVgk5_0faOacWS00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.

The Independent Regulatory Review Commission and Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office approved the regulations, which will go into effect on August 5.

The final-form regulation covers five primary areas for tipped workers, including:

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage
  • An update to the definition of “tipped employee,” adjusted for inflation since 1977, that increases the amount in tips an employee must receive monthly from $30 to $135 before an employer can reduce an employee’s hourly wage from $7.25 per hour to as low as $2.83 per hour.
  • Alignment with new federal regulations codifying long-standing policies that govern employer tip credits to allow employers to take a tip credit under certain conditions, including that the employee spends at least 80 percent of their time on duties that directly generate tips, commonly known as the 80/20 rule.
  • Alignment with updated federal regulations that allow for tip pooling among employees but in most cases excluding managers, supervisors, and business owners.
  • A prohibition on employers deducting credit card and other non-cash payment processing transaction fees from an employee’s tip included with a credit card payment or other non-cash methods of payment.
  • A requirement for employers to clarify that automatic service charges are not gratuities for tipped employees.

This final-form regulation also updates the definition of “regular rate” for salaried employees whose overtime pay is determined by the fluctuating workweek method, clarifying that for the purpose of calculating overtime the regular rate is based on a 40-hour work week.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“The world of work has changed significantly since these regulations first went into effect in 1977, but tipped workers remain a sizeable and critical segment of Pennsylvania’s workforce. They are the only workers whose take-home pay ultimately depends on the generosity of their customers and not the obligation of their employer. This update to the Minimum Wage Act regulations aims to protect tipped workers in the 21 st century and ensure consistency for employers,” Berrier said.

L&I also plans to host webinars for business owners and other stakeholders to learn about the updated regulations and ask questions. The webinars are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 19. Information about how to register for the webinars will be posted to L&I’s website .

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

Governor Wolf has called on the General Assembly to pass S.B. 12, sponsored by Sen. Tina Tartaglione, or H.B. 345, sponsored by Rep. Patty Kim, to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15 and remove local pre-emption. The governor also supports the elimination of the $2.83 an hour minimum wage for tipped workers and the establishment of one fair wage for all Pennsylvania workers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
PLANetizen

Report: Black Homebuyers in Pennsylvania Still Face Discrimination

A report that analyzed the experiences of over 200 clients of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency found that “Black homebuyers still face substantial barriers to homeownership in Pennsylvania.” As Kate Giammarise writes for WESA, the report highlighted some key findings:. People of color are more likely to be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Woman Charged With Tax Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Nari T. Lam, age 29, of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged in a criminal Information on May 10, 2022, with failing to remit employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to United...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

(Photo provided with release) Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Businesses invited to attend cybersecurity webinar

(WTAJ)– Businesses are invited to join in a cybersecurity webinar hosted by First Commonwealth Bank in partnership with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. A survey was conducted in April 2022 by Provident Bank that found that half (50.64%) of the 600 business leaders surveyed think that cybersecurity presented a threat that made […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whtm#Wolf Administration
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

PPL Customers' Bills to Increase in June

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Power and Light residential customers will soon see a huge hike in their utility bills. The Allentown-based energy company says the 38 percent hike in their bills will come as the default rate rises nearly four cents per kilowatt hour. For the average customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month, that means their bill will increase by about 34-dollars.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Inflation leads to issues for low-income Pennsylvanians

Increasing prices across a wide swath of consumer goods are causing major issues for people in low-income situations throughout Pennsylvania. A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in April were 8.3% higher than a year earlier. Consumer Price Index numbers showed small signs of improvement with a gradual lowering of price rates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WTAJ

Where PA residents can access hundreds of e-books for free

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to ensure that all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to library books, the PA Department of Education has added 350 e-books to POWER Library. In a press release, the PDE said that 350 new books have been added to Pennsylvania’s public electronic library. The titles that have been added to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Students from Altoona have friendly competition with Pittsburgh school

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Pleasant Valley Elementary in Altoona worked together on Tuesday, May 10, to build boats using only foil. About 2 hours away in Pittsburgh were their competitors from Duquesne City School District. Both schools had the same mission to fill their boats with the most pennies before they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Electric costs in PA increasing up to 45 percent this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg

(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

‘Stuff the Bus’ event for diaper bank in Cambria, Somerset Counties

(WTAJ) — The United Way of Laurel Highlands is partnering with CamTran to hold a “Stuff the Bus” event on June 10 where community members can donate diapers that will be distributed across various diaper banks in Cambria and Somerset Counties. The regional diaper bank launched this year, and the locations are seeing increased demand. […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy