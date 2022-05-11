Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's annual report for 2021 shows drivers have been getting pulled over less often in the city.According to the data, the number of traffic stops has been cut in half from 20,562 in 2019 to 10,243 last year.Residents shared their thoughts with KDKA-TV about whether they think this means policing is going in the right direction or not."That's good, the little tickets, all that stuff hurts people, poor people in the neighborhood, any neighborhood," Hill District resident Paul Harris said.Zone 1, which covers the North Side, saw an 81 percent decrease with 3,933...
