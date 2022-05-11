ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Pittsburgh

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Smashing Pumpkins are heading back out on the road, and they'll be coming to Pittsburgh with Jane's Addiction this fall. The legendary alt-rock bands will perform at PPG Paints Arena when the "Spirits on...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Guide to the free Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres, from Joe Grushecky to Soul Asylum

After a pandemic pause, live music is back in action and this year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is shaping up to be a big welcome back party. All of the concerts will take place at either the South Park Amphitheater or Hartwood Acres Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. The events are free, but a requested $20 donation per vehicle benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Temptations' musical story comes to Pittsburgh in 'Ain't Too Proud'

From the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations” covers the story of the iconic Motown super-group. The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comes to Pittsburgh’s Benedum...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Actor Billy Gardell comes home to Pittsburgh to work on secret TV project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Swissvale native Billy Gardell was back in town for Mother's Day weekend, working on a special secret project.You know him from his hit shows on CBS - "Bob Hearts Abishola" and "Mike and Molly." Soon though, Gardell will be featured on season two the reality series - "Secret Celebrity Renovation." Not many details are known right now about the project, but Gardell said it is always good to get back to Pittsburgh. "I like coming home cause this is where my humor comes from, it's where my work ethic came from, my people are from here and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: What are tree lichens?

This week's question for our "Ask Kelly" segment is about tree lichens. "What is the light green fungus or mold growing on so many trees. It's everywhere in Cook Township. Is it harmful to trees," Patty Grace from Stahlstown, Westmoreland County, asked. Watch the full report in the video player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants are moving through a period of transition, resetting and restructuring. So this year, I’ve dialed back the Best Restaurants list to 25 establishments. What was I looking for when I compiled this list? The sole fundamental qualification to be included on the list is that the restaurant must have opened by the end of the previous calendar year. Then, as I always do, I start by asking: “Does this restaurant fulfill its intention exceptionally?”
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Myers
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Chris Chaney
Person
Jeff Schroeder
Person
Dave Navarro
Person
Stephen Perkins
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
James Iha
Person
Jimmy Chamberlin
wtae.com

Free movies in Allegheny County parks are returning this summer

PITTSBURGH — You can enjoy free movies in the park again this summer. Allegheny County is offering two different options this year: Drive-In Movie Night (Hartwood Acres) and Family Fun Night at the Movies (South Park). All movies are free. Bring your own blankets or chairs. Family activities start...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Voodoo Brewing to open new location in Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Voodoo Brewing is expanding again, with a new brewpub coming to Pittsburgh's North Shore. The brewery said it's aiming for a summer opening at the new location, which it said will offer the same eclectic pub fare as other Voodoo sites. "Throughout our 17-year history, we have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nominees announced for 2022 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring best local high school musicals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh CLO has announced this year's nominees for the Gene Kelly Awards.The awards honor the outstanding work of local high schools on their musical productions. Awards will be handed out for best actor and actress, scenic design, best costume design, best vocal ensemble, best dance ensemble, outstanding student artist, best musical and more. The best musical category is broken down into four different budget levels. This year's nominees are:Budget Level I Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Budget Level II Elizabeth Forward High...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg Paints Arena
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents react to drastic drop in traffic stops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's annual report for 2021 shows drivers have been getting pulled over less often in the city.According to the data, the number of traffic stops has been cut in half from 20,562 in 2019 to 10,243 last year.Residents shared their thoughts with KDKA-TV about whether they think this means policing is going in the right direction or not."That's good, the little tickets, all that stuff hurts people, poor people in the neighborhood, any neighborhood," Hill District resident Paul Harris said.Zone 1, which covers the North Side, saw an 81 percent decrease with 3,933...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gunshot fired near Mayor Gainey's house

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On what was a quiet spring evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he was sitting on his porch with a friend when that peace was shattered. "Someone ran out of a small alley or something, let off a shot in the air," he said. And, against his better judgment, he said he went to get a closer look. "Listen, when you hear a gunshot, don't come off the porch," he said. "But I did come off the porch just to take a look. When I did take a look, we see a person running to a car....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Pittsburgh

Will this week's rare 'super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse be visible in Pittsburgh?

PITTSBURGH (CBS) - A spectacular full moon is fast approaching, with plans to grace the night sky on Sunday night. It marks not only a supermoon, but also a blood moon — thanks to a lunar eclipse. The last total lunar eclipse occurred a year ago, on May 26, 2021. If the weather is clear, millions of skywatchers in the Americas, Europe and Africa will be able to view the total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16. What is a blood moon?According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned directly between the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh says homeowner needs $100,000 to rebuild hillside after landslide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's landslide season again. Heavy rains have been soaking the ground and hillsides are falling. On Monday, city workers posted condemnation signs on a gas station in Spring Garden, a house on West Liberty Avenue and a woman's garage in Bon Air.Mary Kaye Walsh-Keinke backyard is gone, and the city said her garage and deck are no longer viable. She can stay in her home for now. But in the long term, she'll need to shell out more than $100,000 to rebuild the hillside.KDKA's Andy Sheehan: You don't have $100,000 lying around?Walsh-Keinke: I wish I did because this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks are back on in Pittsburgh Public Schools

Pittsburgh Public School students and teachers will have to wear masks in school again starting Friday. The district said that's because Allegheny County has moved into the medium COVID-19 transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district's central administration building is also closed again today...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy