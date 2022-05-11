Cincinnati Art Museum Recreates 1930s Art Deco Bedroom in New Exhibit

On Friday and Saturday, Paul Brown Stadium will take a break from hosting a nationally-known football team to host a nationally-known Country music star. Garth Brooks’ upcoming concerts at Paul Brown Stadium will be his only tour performances in Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia, according to a press release. Just a few weeks ago, the world’s favorite Country star announced that he would add a second show at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium. Brooks has been breaking sales and attendance records at venues nationwide since his limited-city stadium tour began this spring, so scheduling a second performance in a venue that seats more than 65,000 comes as no surprise. 7 p.m. May 13 and 14. Tickets start at $85. 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Downtown, Garthbrooks.com, (Lindsay Wielonski)
