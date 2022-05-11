ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Art Museum Recreates 1930s Art Deco Bedroom in New Exhibit

By Maija Zummo
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a step back in time at the Cincinnati Art Museum by paying a visit to a fully recreated Art Deco bedroom. In the new exhibitUnlocking an Art Deco Bedroom by Joseph Urban, which opens July 8, guests can explore the room of affluent 17-year-old Elaine Wormser, recreated by architect and...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Tears for Fears Prepares for New Tour That Kicks off in Cincinnati on May 20

After Tears for Fears' singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal and singer-bassist Curt Smith parted ways in the early 1990s, the duo set aside their differences and reunited in 2000 for a tour. They would then make an album together in 2004. While that album, Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, celebrated their return and was generally well-received, it didn’t pave the way for new material.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Music lineup announced for Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Taste of Cincinnati announced the music lineup ahead of the annual festival. The lineup will include 36 musical acts throughout the Memorial Day weekend. The festival will take place May 28-30 on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway. Beer Garden...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Restaurateur plans trio of culinary concepts in Cincinnati suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) – A Cincinnati restaurateur is opening a Southern-inspired trio of culinary concepts in one of the city's suburbs. Rodney Hardin, who opened his first restaurant – the Fish Factory – in the early 2000s, is opening three concepts under the umbrella of Magnolias Southern Table & Bar at 275 Pictoria Drive in Springdale. The goal is to open by late spring.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Rockin' the Roebling Free Concert Series Returns for 2022 Season

The popular free concert series Rockin' the Roebling is set to return May 19. The free concert series is made possible through a partnership among Moerlein Lager House, Cincinnati Parks, the Cincinnati Parks Foundation and The Banks. Local Cincinnati Punk Rock Americana band 500 Miles to Memphis is kicking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

See Inside Nolia, Over-the-Rhine's New Southern-Style Restaurant

New restaurant Nolia adds some Southern flair to Cincinnati’s foodie landscape. But while the restaurant serves unique dishes inspired by Chef Jeffery Harris’ upbringing in New Orleans, the fare stays authentic to the chef himself rather than to his hometown’s traditional cuisine. Situated in the space formerly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Empanadas Aqui Food Truck to Close After Eight Years of Service

The owners of Empanadas Aqui announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 11 that the Taste of Cincinnati festival on Memorial Day weekend will be the final day of operation for their food truck. The brick-and-mortar spot in Mason closed in January and co-owner Brett Johnson said that since...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Urban
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (May 13-15)

On Friday and Saturday, Paul Brown Stadium will take a break from hosting a nationally-known football team to host a nationally-known Country music star. Garth Brooks’ upcoming concerts at Paul Brown Stadium will be his only tour performances in Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia, according to a press release. Just a few weeks ago, the world’s favorite Country star announced that he would add a second show at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium. Brooks has been breaking sales and attendance records at venues nationwide since his limited-city stadium tour began this spring, so scheduling a second performance in a venue that seats more than 65,000 comes as no surprise. 7 p.m. May 13 and 14. Tickets start at $85. 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Downtown, Garthbrooks.com, (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Not-so-sweet news: Lindenwald's Sweden Creme won't open this season

All winter long, people across the Tri-State dream of the return of a summer classic — the local ice cream shop. These purveyors of sweet treats serve up cones, shakes, banana splits and more. They have lots of names: Dairy Bar, Creamy Whip; in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood, Sweden Creme has been filling the bill for decades, but this summer won't be so sweet.
HAMILTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Five Iconic Cincinnati Candies

These local confectioners have been satisfying Cincinnati’s collective sweet tooth for generations. For more than 100 years, Cincinnati has indulged in the rich gourmet chocolate confections (and signature ice cream and Italian ice) at Aglamesis Brothers. Picking up their opera creams, salted caramels, toffee, or a double scoop cone in their charming Oakley location feels like stepping back in time to an Old World candy shop—but the flavors inside are timeless.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Metropolitan Museum#Cam#Austrian#The Metropolitan Opera
Cincinnati CityBeat

Pickle Fest is Coming to Dayton in June

Do you love the briny goodness of a pickle? Well, a suburb of Dayton is hosting a whole day of celebration devoted to the crunchy snack this June. Austin Landing in Miamisburg is hosting Pickle Fest from 3-10 p.m. June 25, during which attendees can chomp down on tons of pickle-focused foods.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati drag performer dies after performance on Saturday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati drag and art community are mourning the loss of one of their own this week. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday saying that at the conclusion of the "Drag Show 2&1/2" at the Fitton Center on Saturday, Aaron Losey, who was performing as Tyese Rainz, had a medical episode and died.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Brood X Is Back. Cicadas May Once Again Be Popping Up in Greater Cincinnati This Month

Last year, the Greater Cincinnati area was engulfed in cicada-mania after billions of Brood X insects emerged following a 17-year residency underground. Brood X (as in the Roman numeral for “10;” a 19th-century entomologist assigned Roman numerals to different periodical groups) is the largest of all the 17-year cicada broods. Also known as Magicicada septendecim and “Pharaoh Cicada,” we last saw them in 2004.
ANIMALS
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Relaunches Safe and Clean Program to Reduce Neighborhood Violence, Add Beautification

Cincinnati is taking another step to try to reduce the violence that has been on an uptick in recent years. On May 9, officials gathered in East Westwood to announce the Safe and Clean Accelerate Grant, a reimagining and relaunch of the city's previous Safe and Clean fund. $500,000 is available for neighborhood grants for projects that could reduce violence and crime opportunities or that beautify areas.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy